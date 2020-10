Daily Light report

On Thursday, the Ennis Lions beat Longview High School on a chilly night in the area round of the Class 5A Region II playoffs in Tyler. Ennis came out on top by a team score of 10-8. Longview had been listed as the No. 20-ranked Class 5A team in the state. EHS was unranked, but pulled off a surprising upset. The Lions move on to the regional quarterfinals Monday and Tuesday.