Young cowgirl to compete in junior high state rodeo

Patty Hullett

Daily Light correspondent

Coree Constable, a fifth grader, has been a cowgirl her entire life. She has been raised all of her 11 years on a 14-acre ranch called “Constable Quarter Horses” in Chatfield, Texas.

Her home-sweet-home is located south of Ennis, where she would generally be a part of the Ennis Independent School District; however, her mother, Stephanie Constable, prefers to home-school her only child, in a private school with a distant learning program called Grace Christian Academy. (Father Cory Constable is the owner of “Constable Quarter Horses” and “Cory Constable Horseshoeing.” Her mother is owner and photographer at “Constable Equine Photography.”)

In addition, home-schooling gives them much more time at home to help assist their daughter in her favorite past-time – which is often competing in all sorts of rodeos around the State of Texas. At age 11, she seems to be a very seasoned rodeo cowgirl.

State bound and ready

Coree is very excited because she will be participating May 22-28 in Gonzales, Texas (in the New Braunfels and San Marcos areas) as a competitor in the “Texas Junior High Rodeo Association State Finals.”

According to Mom Stephanie, “This is the first year that this State school organization has opened up the Junior High level to include fifth-graders. In previous years, it has been sixth through eighth grade children. So, this is Coree’s first attempt to compete in TJHRA and it’s also her first year to make it to State in the events she competed in all year. That means even more to my daughter, since she has competed this entire season against kids older than her, and some as old as eighth-graders.”

She continues, “As an FYI….. Texas is so large that they have separated the state into 10 different regions. Coree competes in Region 4. Each particular region has rodeos and the contestants compete in order to qualify for the State contest. In addition, each region takes the ‘top 10’ in each event to State. Once everyone gathers on May 22-28, the participants from all regions will come together to compete for their shot to qualify for Nationals in their respective events. The Constable family is certainly hoping that their little threesome will be traveling to Nationals soon.”

This initial year, Coree competed in two events – Poles and Ribbon Roping (which is a two-person event). Her partner is Cade Ward and they won at the Texas Region 4 Rodeo. Both participants – Coree and Cade – won saddles, buckles and money, as well, for being the champions. To explain this event, Cade ropes the calves and Coree runs the ribbon. Also, she advanced to State for Poles by winning her place in this event.

When asked why she loves to rodeo, she responds, “It is so fun because I get to spend a lot of time with my horses. It also teaches me responsibility and how to be a good competitor. Another thing is that my time spent at rodeos makes me so happy when I’m with my friends and loved ones.”

Coree adds, “I hope to do well at the State competition. I put my trust and faith in God’s hands. He has given me all the right tools and abilities to do the best job I can.”

Her mom describes her little cowgirl as: loving, creative, giving, sensitive, and honest. She relays, “It is pretty special to be able to witness first-hand and support our girl in the sport of rodeo. But, honestly, my husband and I would be just as invested in any sport she chose to do or any passion she wanted to purse. We tell her all the time that she has a gift from God in her ability to ride horses. We’re blessed to be able to be a part of her journey – wherever that leads.”

As a warm-up rodeo prior to the State contest, Coree competed in the Lone Star High School Rodeo Association (LSHSRA) Finals a few weeks ago (May 6-8). In that association, she competes in barrel racing, pole bending, ribbon roping, breakaway roping, and goat tying. Because of working harder and making more consistent runs, she moved up to 1st place for the year end. Her efforts landed her a new saddle, buckle, other prizes, and close to $2,500 in cash. In addition, she was in the “top 10” in ribbon roping and goat typing as well.

Life on the ranch

Coree does her home-school hours every morning, and then she stays busy around their ranch, especially taking care of their animals. This gal loves her furry friends, and she is especially fond of cats.

Mom Stephanie relays, “My daughter would have a million cats if her daddy would let her.” The Constables’ gentle menagerie consists of: 8 horses, 5 calves, 5 cats, and 4 dogs. Since Coree’s parents are genuine “horse people”, Coree says that she rode up on their big horses when she was too little to hang on by herself.

“Once I was strong enough to hold myself up”, explains Coree, “I started riding my horse by myself – around the age of 2. My first horse was a miniature pony named Hotshot that I really loved. I enjoy horses so much that I rotate getting around to ride all of them (8 total), and it varies from day-to-day, but we generally ride and train at least 2 to 4 horses every day. I actually started in rodeos when I was 5 years old.

Coree continues, “My favorite event in rodeo has always been ‘Poles’, especially since I get to ride Peanut, one of my very best horses, and we just seem to click together. He loves his job and makes it easy for me. My family has owned Peanut for close to 6 years now. He has helped me win 6 saddles and more awards than I can count. I even wrote a book about him.”

This very energetic young cowgirl just seems to appreciate life in general. She expressed how much she enjoys getting to live out in the country. That also means she gets a daily dose of taking good care of her animals that she loves so much.