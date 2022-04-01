Greatest show on dirt

Patty Hullett

Daily Light correspondent

It was a perfect day and evening — March 26 — for the final rodeo of the Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association (“PRCA”) — Ellis County style.

First, the Lil’ Buckaroo Rodeo took place at 10 a.m. and concluded before noon. As the sun was setting, the exciting big rodeo show began at 7:30 p.m. The evening spotlighted the final competition of the two-day event (March 25-26), which included Bareback Riding, Steer Wrestling, Saddle Bronc Riding, Tie-down Roping, ladies/girls Barrel Racing, ladies/girls Break-Away Roping, Team Roping, and Bull Riding as the finale. People filled the arena both days, but it was a complete packed house on Saturday evening, March 26. Young and old enjoyed the action from start to finish.

Midway through the competitive events, a scholarship scramble featured teens from 4-H clubs all across Ellis County. Multiple scholarships were awarded to those participants that were able to catch and lead their stubborn calves across the finish line. It was a fun time for all the spectators in the stands.

The huge crowds also laughed at the humor of and antics led by world-famous rodeo clown Dusty Myers from Mississippi. He clapped, danced, sung, fake-played the guitar, encouraged interaction with the people in the arena, and even dodged a few angry bulls throughout the rodeo.

During the early afternoon, the young children enjoyed an interactive Cowboy Kids Zone. There were over 30 vendor booths selling cowboy / western merchandise inside of the Expo Center, and all types of food and drinks were available for the crowds of people. A wide variety of food trucks were conveniently on hand, as well.

At the conclusion of the rodeo events, country singer Case Hardin was featured on the main stage in concert.

The actual Ellis County Livestock Show and Rodeo began March 24 and it will continue on through Saturday with the livestock show. A huge portion of the profits from these events will go toward funding multiple agricultural scholarships for the youth of Ellis County.

Results from Ellis County Livestock Show & Rodeo

Waxahachie, March 25-26

Bareback riding: 1. Tim Murphy, 82 points on Rafter G Rodeo's Live It Up, $921; 2. Luke Thrash, 80, $691; 3. Zach Hibler, 79, $461; 4. Keenan Hayes, 78, $230.

Steer wrestling: 1. Matt Reeves, 4.1 seconds, $1,404; 2. Skyler Woolls, 4.4, $1,162; 3. J.D. Struxness, 4.9, $920; 4. Shayde Etherton, 5.4, $678; 5. (tie) Ty Allred, Dakota Champion, Slate Wiseman and Cal Wolfe, 5.5, $169 each.

Team roping: 1. (tie) Ty Arnold/Kaden Profili and Cory Kidd V/Lane Mitchell, 4.3 seconds, $1,650 each; 3. (tie) Bradley Massey/Reno Gonzales and Joshua Torres/Jonathan Torres, 4.4, $1,028 each; 5. Aaron Macy/Zane Bruce, 5.2, $560; 6. Casey Tew/Boogie Ray, 5.4, $311.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Jacobs Crawley, 85 points on Rafter G Rodeo's The Duke, $1,147; 2. Dean Wadsworth, 84, $860; 3. Treyson Antonick, 81, $573; 4. (tie) Brady Burton and Jarrod Hammons, 79, $143 each.

Tie-down roping: 1. Cash Hooper, 8.4 seconds, $1,608; 2. (tie) Robert Mathis and Chantz Webster, 8.7, $1,192 each; 4. (tie) Blake Deckard and Cody McCartney, 8.8, $638 each; 6. Cole Ford, 9.6, $277.

Barrel racing: 1. Molly Otto, 16.41 seconds, $2,376; 2. Kylee Scribner, 16.46, $2,020; 3. Margo Crowther, 16.51, $1,663; 4. (tie) Leia Pluemer and Presley Smith, 16.53, $1,307 each; 6. Jordan Driver, 16.54, $832; 7. (tie) Keyla Polizello Costa and Elizabeth Schmid, 16.57, $535 each; 9. Emily Beisel, 16.58, $416; 10. Lisa Lockhart, 16.59, $356; 11. (tie) Josey Groves and Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 16.60, $267 each.

Bull riding: *1. JR Stratford, 89 points on Rafter G Rodeo's Chosin One, $1,100; 2. T Parker, 87.5, $855; 3. (tie) Tyler Taylor and Brody Yeary, 84, $550 each; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

Total payoff: $45,774.