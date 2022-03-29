Rodeo a family affair for Ellis County couple

Patty Hullett

Daily Light correspondent

(Editor’s note: Final installment of a series highlighting rodeo standouts in Ellis County.)

Sometimes cowgirls fall in love with cowboys and then have their own little cowgirl. That is such the case in the Constable family’s story. One big connection for the two, was that both of them grew up in a similar western lifestyle.

Corey (the Cowboy) and Stephanie (the Cowgirl) Constable met in February 2006 and married on Cinco de Mayo (the 5th of May) in 2007, and soon they will be celebrating 15 years of rodeo love together. As an interesting side note, their ceremony was held in the Fort Worth Stock Yard, so how’s that for a cowboy-style wedding?

“When Corey was little,” says wife Stephanie, “He participated in rodeo speed events, but when he got big enough, he then moved to roping events. He actually went to the National High School Finals in ‘Team Roping’. He also rode saddle bronc horses, roped calves, and enjoyed team roping as a young adult. He was an American Quarter Horse Association (“AQHA”) world show qualifier in calf roping in 2011. He now spends most of his time in training horses.”

Corey is in his 2nd year as President of “Lone Star High School Rodeo Association” (“LSHSRA”), which is a non-profit youth organization for upcoming cowboys and cowgirls. His secretary is none other than his wife. More information can be found on their association Facebook page. Corey also works as a real estate agent for City Real Estate.

Not to be outdone, Stephanie has owned, ridden horses and competed in barrel racing her whole life, but she admits that she didn’t rodeo until she went off to college at Texas A&M.

Stephanie’s Facebook profile leads with an intro that describes this woman’s mantra in life: “I am a Believer, Momma, Wife, Photographer, and a Cowgirl through and through.”

She explains, “I roped a little with my husband over the years, but I’m really all about the speed of barrel racing. I showed in the AQHA, as well, in the barrels division.”

Stephanie has spent 15 years working in photography, but she switched gears to specialize in photo shooting horses and, more particularly, in “Rodeo Photography,” which she thoroughly enjoys. She converted to this type of photography when her daughter started to compete.

She relays, “I love telling a story or capturing a moment in time through the lens of my camera.”

The newest Constable rodeo star of the family is 11-year old daughter Coree. She is a 5th grader at Grace Christian Academy (an Ellis County Christian school).

Her mom says, “My girl was riding horses before she could walk or talk. She starting competition at age 5, and won her first saddle at 7. So far, she has accumulated 5 saddles and over 20-plus buckles, along with cash money and other assorted prizes. She is very talented and she participates in barrels, poles, goat tying, breakaway, and ribbon roping. She even has her own sponsors – “Charlie1Horse” and “Cross H Leather & Beads.”

Most days this “junior” cowgirl is found on a horse or in the barn. Her parents are astonished at her drive and dedication she shows toward the sport of rodeo. Another little tidbit is that Coree absolutely loves purple, her favorite color, so most often you’ll find wearing her purple Charlie1Horse cowgirl hat, just living the best rodeo life she can live.

Coree shares, “My favorite event when we go to rodeos is ‘poles’, and I can always county on my pony named Peanut. I love rodeo because that means being with my horses, family, and getting to meet new people.”

This busy family lives on 14 acres, complete with a little farmhouse, barn, shop, and lighted arena. They run “Constable Quarter Horses” and “Corey Constable Horseshoeing.”

Stephanie expresses their sentiments about how much passion they have for their sport. She says, “We love rodeo because it’s one of the last sports that honors America by singing the national anthem at every rodeo, where your competition cheers you on, and where prayer is still valued. The life lessons learned in rodeo, or the western lifestyle, in general, are like no other: responsibility, compassion, character, and sportsmanship. That’s why I’m excited that my daughter embraces this lifestyle, as well. We love being a rodeo family.”