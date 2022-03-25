Ellis County cowgirls find success in arenas

Patty Hullett

Daily Light correspondent

(Editor’s note: Second of a series highlighting rodeo standouts in Ellis County.)

Alexis Brianne Fikes – Waxahachie

Sixteen-year old Alexis Fikes is an exciting, up-and-coming cowgirl to watch in the next couple of years. She derived her passion for horses because of her grandmother Karen Mosey. She is mainly a barrel-racer, but is currently training a break-away racing horse for future rodeo events. She is the daughter of Carla Fikes.

According to Fikes, “My grandmother (“Gamma”) used to show about 70 different ‘mini’ horses at competitions and shows nationally all over the United States. I was instantly drawn to horses, so she got me my first horse and I learned how to ride. She was absolutely my biggest fan, but she passed away a couple of years ago from cancer.”

She continues, “As a result of her inspiration, I’ve been riding my favorite animals almost since I was born. I started in competition series at about age 9. These were mainly play-days at first, but I had the visionary mindset that I was actually running in the NFR (“Nationals Finals Rodeo”). Maybe one day”, she says.

Alexis continues, “I have pictures when I was itty-bitty – sitting on my giant appendix horse, looking as happy as happy can be!”

This feisty teenager says with a grin, “I live at a small little ranch with no big fancy name, but we have about 5 acres that gives me plenty of riding space, and provides me a great place to turn the horses out!

Fikes shares that she originally used to be a part of several horseback riding clubs, but as of now, she is proud to be a part of BRAT (“Barrel Racing Association of Texas”). She is only 16 years of age and has technically already graduated from Penn Foster home school. Rushing through her required schooling, allowed her to participate in some 3-day weekend events all over central and east Texas. She admits that college is going to be a definite for her in the future, but she’s hoping she can experience it with her horses, too.

Fikes jokingly says, “I don’t have a real job at the moment, but if being a cowgirl counts, then I fit that bill 24-7.”

Right now, the young rider shares that the majority of her races she participates in are local series races, but she is excited that she will soon be 100 percent venturing out as she is now driving and starting to haul her own animals, gear, and equipment.

“I think the farthest competition for me so far,” says Fikes, “has been the Josey Ranch in Marshall, Texas, about 4 hours away from my home. I’ve won all different kind of awards over the years. Some that I can think of are: two trophy saddles, halters, blankets, cash money (I won about $450 a month or so ago), ribbons, poles, medals, etc.”

Fikes continues, “More than possessions, awards, or any other kind of accolades, I genuinely just love the feeling of being in a very tense environment with my horse. This may sound weird, but I’m a very anxious person – and the only thing that truly calms me down is my horse! So, it’s like this adrenaline rush that I get to experience while doing my thing with the animals that I love so much!”

Hannah McCabe – Maypearl

Called “a pearl in the heart of North Texas,” Maypearl is a little country town in Ellis County which seems to be grooming several cowboys and cowgirls within and without the confounds of their city limits. This 19-year old rodeo star is Hannah Marie McCabe. She is single, but in a relationship, and has been proud to call Maypearl her home – but that’s about to change. She will soon be relocating to Ennis. She is a 2021 graduate of Maypearl High School.

Hannah explains, “Right now I’m living with my parents, Russell and Jonie McCabe, on about 4 acres of land. I have made the pasture a training/ lesson facility – so that entails a barn with two stalls and a tack room, a round pen, and some training obstacles. However, once I move to Ennis, my friend and I will be fencing in the other pasture on the new property, to make a small training facility. However, there will be 5 to 6 acres to work with, so it will be an actual small farm-like place.”

This gal has been proficiently riding horses for several years. She realized that she fit the description of a “cowgirl” once she became more advanced as a rider and understood how much hard work would be required to be put in make sure she thoroughly trained and prepared herself and her horses to perform at a high rodeo level.

Hannah says, “To me, being a ‘cowgirl’ means that you put in all the extra hours of work for yourself and your horses, and also commit to give more back to the community in which you live. I personally try to participate in rodeos to the very best of my abilities every time I compete. It’s an ‘earned’ spot in life, so you don’t magically become a cowgirl. It takes grit and years of hard work.”

This focused young lady shares some things she does when she hauls her horses and equipment to many of these jackpot events (in barrel racing). She explains how she tends to keep to herself and prays. She especially prays before every run to keep a good mind to be up for the challenge ahead of her.

“I really don’t stress over anything in particular,” says Hannah, “I just go with the flow and try to have fun with it.”

This active rider is part of the Barrel Racing Association of Texas (BRAT) and enters many of their jackpots offerings, as well as competing in Wild West Promotions and KP Productions. She has won 4 buckles – and 1 from the Ellis County Cowboy Church series (she won the 2D). The other 3 buckle awards are from the Waxahachie Riding Club, where she placed 2nd in her group, and she’s also won several checks while participating at Star Ranch in Cresson, Texas. She has several upcoming rodeo events that she hopes to compete in.

To close, Hannah relays, “My favorite part about rodeo is the adrenaline rush I get before making a run. You never know what to expect, and that’s the thrill that I love the most. Also, I enjoy making memories that will carry me through all my rodeo years. I’m happy I get to meet new people all the time at rodeos and jackpots, and that’s what is fun about this career. You never know who you’ll meet and form a relationship with along the way.”

Chance Wood – Maypearl

Another young cowgirl that’s becoming a part of the rodeo scene is 16-year old Chance Wood who lives on some acreage located between the cities of Italy and Maypearl.

Chance says, “I wouldn’t call our place a real ranch or farm, but my parents and I live on a good amount of land where we usually have 2 or 3 head of cattle on our property and 5 to 10 horses throughout the year.”

She continues, “My love for horses started when I was around 6 months old. It was the first time I rode a horse (with help), and my love hasn’t downsized one big since that time!”

This energetic your gal began competition in play days and local barrel races when she was only 6 years old. As she matured, she started to branch-out and started going further distances. Now, at age 16, she goes all over the State of Texas and even surrounding states for rodeos, breakaway ropings, and barrel races. The most far away place thus far has been Las Vegas, Nevada for the “All In Barrel Race”.

Chance states, “Next year I have plans to go back and hit a few jackpots in Arizona – on my way to Nevada. Over the past few years I’ve been a part of multiple rodeo associations. During my 7th and 8th grade school years I competed in Texas Junior High Rodeo Association (“TJHRA” - Region 4), and then in my freshman year I did Texas High School Rodeo Association (“THSRA” - Region 4) events, and most recently, in my sophomore year, I belong to “THSRA” - Region 4, and also the Lone Star High School Rodeo Association (“LSHSRA).”

Some of Chance’s “best wins” so far have been:

* 2020 – TJHRA State Qualifier in Breakaway Roping, Ribbon Roping, Goat Tying, and Team Roping

*2020 – LSHSRA Year End Girls Breakaway Roping Champion and Year End All-Around Champions

* 2020 – WYRA Year End Girls Ribbon Roping Champions

* 2021 – THSRA State Qualifier in Breakaway Roping

* 2021 – WYRA Year End 19 and Under Girls Breakaway Champions

And she has also placed in the 1-D at multiple open barrel races and have won many open rodeos in the breakaway roping category.

Chance’s current sponsors are Fig Tree Welding, owned by Jennifer and Brody Hinton. She relays that she is so grateful for their continuing support.

Currently, this busy cowgirl gets her schooling by being a part of I University Prep. After she finishes her high school years, she hopes to attend college at University of Wyoming in Laramie, Wyoming.

Missy Halbert – Midlothian

Missy Halbert is a very busy mom with a son and daughter, and also has 3 step-daughters as well. She is currently engaged to a wonderful guy named Matthew Clouse, and he is highly involved in rodeo work, too. She is employed full-time at Camp Hoblitzelle in Midlothian. There, she is over the trail riding operations and handles the cattle at the camp.

Her father, Gary Halbert, is the leadership person for the rodeo program / ministry at the Cowboy Church of Ellis County located in Waxahachie. Missy and her fiance Matt run the operations part, which is a weekly rodeo called “Buckout.” Behind the church, they have a practice pen for bucking stock events for little kids all the way up to grown adults. Every Thursday evening they let their participants buck sheep, calves, steers, bucking bulls and bucking horses.

Missy shares, “This is a great place for all kinds of cowboys and cowgirls to come together, to participate in and gain practice and confidence at the weekly event.”

Also, the Halbert family has been heading-up the “Riding 4 Christ Rodeo Ministries” since 2001. They enjoy their heavy involvement in this non-profit rodeo ministry.

A 2003 graduate of Midlothian High School, this goal-oriented young lady first continued her studies at Hill College in Hillsboro from 2003 to 2005. From there, she completed her degree in Elementary Education at Texas A&M University in Commerce in 2008.

Missy admits, “I’m still very much a cowgirl, but I don’t compete much anymore – mainly because my family is the stock contractor now at surrounding area rodeos. We provide all the cattle for different associations and that keeps us occupied most of the time.”

She continues, “Between my jobs and taking care of the ‘Buckouts’ at church, I stay pretty booked-up. And chasing my children around is my favorite job of all.”