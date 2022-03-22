The cowboys of Ellis County

Patty Hullett

Daily Light correspondent

(Editor’s note: First of a series highlighting rodeo standouts in Ellis County.)

Mason Taylor – Maypearl

This brave and tenacious 22-year old cowboy from Noble, Oklahoma, moved to Maypearl, Texas when he was only 6. At the tender age of 4, he already had it in his mind that he was going to be a professional bull rider – and he distinctly followed his dream when he turned pro at 18.

Mason Garrett Taylor says, “I started riding before I even started elementary school. I’ve always grown up watching the PBR (“Pro Bull Riders” association), and that’s all I’ve ever wanted to do.”

He continues, “Living in Maypearl, I left the ranks of public schools and began to be ‘home- schooled’ from my freshman year and on. I never wanted to go to college, so I went ‘pro’ at the age of 18 and never looked back.”

Taylor is currently ranked as the No. 10 bull rider in the world. When asked if he ever gets scared sitting on the back of a ferocious bull in the gate, he calmly replies, “Not really. Yes, bull riding is a very dangerous sport, but driving a car is dangerous, too. It’s absolutely what I love and I’ve enjoyed it my whole life – so to me, it’s just normal everyday stuff that I’m comfortable with.”

He further explains, “To stay in shape, I do a lot of cardio and ride my barrel every day, and then I get on practice bulls when I need some extra preparation. And I do get ‘nervous’ sometimes, but not ‘scared’, because it’s what I love in my life. I look at it like a special gift and talent that God has given me and he directs my desire to do this. So, ultimately, I know that everything is going to be great and I’m confident that I’ll be okay in the midst of it all.”

Thus far, Taylor admits that he has previously broken his collar bone and his jaw during bull rides. His biggest wins so far are the 2 championship titles in “The Unleash the Beast” tour. Both of these competitions were against the best cowboys and the best bulls, according to Taylor.

He is pleased to announce that he will be marrying his fiance’ Kaitlyn Burkham on down the road. In fact, he shares that he has bought their first little ranchette, which is perfect for the two of them.

Shannon Biddy – Ennis

This cowboy named Shannon Biddy is a “roper” that hails from Paducah, Texas, but he relocated to Ennis in 1990 when he realized that just competing in rodeos on the weekends was never going to be enough money to pay his bills. That meant that a family member stepped up and offered him a full time job as a car salesman at Pegasus Dodge and Chevrolet – and he’s been at the same job in Ennis for 31 years now.

Shannon was raised in Paducah, Texas just south of the Panhandle area, and he had graduated from Paducah High School. He went on to junior college, then transferred to Tarleton State University in Stephenville where he majored in Business and received his diploma in 1990. He was previously married, but is currently single and the father of a 22-year old daughter named Madison – and she is now a college student at Tarleton herself.

This country gentleman has been riding horses his whole life. He is enjoying the majority of his weekends now, as he travels all over Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Mississippi, and even as far away as Las Vegas, Nevada at times. His specialty is team roping. He and several different partners often join him for competition wherever there is a rodeo that has good jackpots available. And much of the time, he and his partners’ names appear as “winners” or at least place high enough to take home a good amount of cash. In team roping, whatever the payout is, the cash amount is divided between the team of two ropers.

Shannon states, “I love being in the outdoors and I especially enjoy spending time with my family. My mom still lives in Lubbock, and I have 3 brothers and 1 sister that help make my life complete. Also, I am blessed to have my support system with me all the time – and that would be my girlfriend Lisa Masterson and my daughter Madison. Those two are definitely who I lean on for my strength. And my faith is very important to me, as well, and it all comes down to the main character of my life story – and that is Jesus Christ.”

Shannon is a member of Tabernacle Church in Ennis, and he relays, “Any success I have in life comes directly from the Lord, and I give all the glory to God for his favor on me.”

He continues, “I own some land back in my home town of Paducah, so some day I hope to retire there and enjoy a more leisurely lifestyle in a small country town.”

Logan Jones – Avalon

Twenty-two year old Logan Mack Jones is a cowboy that has lived in the small town of Avalon and attended their schools there since the age of 10. He is divorced, but the proud father of his one-year old little girl – Bryndle. He lives just outside of town on 12 acres, on what Logan calls their “mini-ranch”.

He currently trains horses with his step-dad Jerry Glenn, and also works part-time at his uncle’s business (Custom Square Hay Company), near the Lake Waxahachie dam, out in the country. He is the son of Matt Jones and mother is Jamie Glenn. His step-mom is Crystol Laird.

Jones relays, “I’ve always been a cowboy, but I didn’t start rodeo competitions until I was 18. I love bull riding because of the fact that even though we cowboys compete against each other, at the end of the day, we are really one, big family and we’ll always have each others’ backs.”

He continues, “The sport of bull riding challenges you every single day, to make yourself better – because no bull is the same, and bull riding has brought me closer to God and strengthened my relationship with Jesus Christ.”

Jones explains that he has won 4 buckles so far, but he is just coming off an injury that may keep him out of competition until the mid-March “Fort Worth Stockyard Championship Rodeo at Cowtown Coliseum”. He admits that he would love to start competing further out, but for the time being he is sticking to events in Texas and Oklahoma.

“I am a proud card-carrying member of the ‘PRCA’ (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association)”, says Jones. “My best ride thus far happened while riding a very good bull by the name of Sledgehammer. He was a mean, Black Molly, and I rode him for 85.5 points and won a felt hat and an even better check. It is my goal in rodeo to make it to the NFR and also to become a part of the PBR (‘Pro Bull Riding” association) and win the finals in both! That’s a big dream, but you’ve gotta start somewhere.”

Jones says he’s a hard trainer. He tries to vary his daily routine, but it basically consists of a lot of core workouts – push-ups, pull-ups, sit-ups, running, and balance practice. He also has a bucking barrel, which just moves up and down, and that he can put ropes on.

This young and eager cowboy especially loves to bring his toddler with him to his rodeo events. She is definitely his biggest fan.

Cooper Davis - Waxahachie

This local cowboy named Cooper Davis has a rather unique story, as he wasn’t brought up from country roots or from a rodeo family like most riders. All because his older sister dated a bull rider named Clayton Foltyn, did 11-year old Davis start making friends with the boyfriend who happened to be a Texas cowboy, and this is how he became very interested in learning how to ride.

In his teenage years he began on junior bulls, but soon quit his football aspirations and gave into riding bulls full time. This decision to quit football has proven to pay high dividends, as Davis won his first Pro Bull Riding (“PBR”) World Championship in 2016, and since then he has amassed a grand total of winnings of over 3.3 million dollars. He has also made 7 World Finals appearances and is currently a widely-known commentator for many high-end rodeo events all across the country – especially since he has been out of competition the last year due to a serious neck injury.

Davis, age 27, hails from Jasper, Texas, but he currently lives in Waxahachie with his wife Kaitlyn and son Mack. The guy might be small in stature – 5’9” tall and weighs 150 pounds – but he sure rides big on the backs of those ferocious bulls. He constantly stays in the “top 20” bull riders’ list – based on his big wins and hefty bankrolls. He follows a holistic way of taking himself health-wise, and on his Facebook page, he describes himself as a : “Christian Professional Bull Rider”.

Cooper Davis stays out of town a lot during the rodeo season, so he was unavailable for comment. However, the “City of Waxahachie” – Official Municipal Page recently reports, “Our picturesque City has been the filming location of countless movies and commercials. But, a few days ago our rodeo arena was the backdrop for a photo shoot featuring bull rider Cooper Davis.”

So, the cowboy still makes headlines and stays busy, even when he is injured and currently unable to compete.