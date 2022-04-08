46 and counting for EHS tennis signings

Patty Hullett

Daily Light correspondent

ENNIS — Head high school tennis coach Keith Howard has had a winning tennis program as part of the Ennis ISD for over 25 years now.

Young Howard came out of Cameron University in Lawton, Okla. (on a tennis scholarship himself) in 1995. Since there was not an opening for tennis coaches when he returned home to his alma mater (Ennis High School), he found the nearest school district and was hired on at Waxahachie High in spring of 1996. The following fall of 1996, he was employed by Ennis High School as the director and head coach of tennis, where he has remained to the present time.

Howard is very proud to announce his newest signees from EHS, as a ceremony was held on Monday evening, April 4, at the Ennis ISD Tennis Center. Graduating seniors that have chosen to continue on in their sport by way of academic and sport scholarships are: Abbie Fritzsche and Chance Kozlovsky, and both will be entering as freshmen at Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina, Kan. in the fall.

Many of their family members and tennis teammates were on hand at the ceremony to honor the two and to congratulate them in person. Other special guests were: Athletic Director Don Drake, Head Coach Keith Howard, Assistant Varsity and Junior Varsity Coach Wyatt Johnson, as well as Junior High Coach Heather Doslich.

Howard and his staff have been effectively leading the Lion tennis program and have accumulated some of the following prestigious titles as following: Regional Finalists – 2016; Regional Semis-Finals: 1997, 1998, 2000, 2014, and 2019; and Team Tennis District Champs – 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021. This award-winning tennis program has also sent many spring athletes to playoff matches including the regional tournaments and then on to the State Championship finals.

In fact, Howard has a tally board in the clubhouse at the indoor tennis center, and he proudly displays his board (called “Who will be next? Will it be you?”), listing all 46 of his former students who went on to college by way of tennis scholarships. He also names each college that each student attended from his successful program. Amber (Hullett) Barham was his first college scholarship player to graduate from his Ennis High School program – Class of 1998, and she played for Tarleton State University. Amber and her family live in Ennis, and now her son Brendan is a part of Howard’s program as a sophomore. Hopefully, he’ll be able to get a college scholarship one day in the future. And the legacy lives on.

While 46 sounds like an extremely impressive amount, many other connections made by Howard also forged the college experience for other non-Ennis students. He had a few players from his short stint at Waxahachie High School who went on to college and played tennis, too. In addition, he has also graciously helped other students from other surrounding schools (like Midlothian High School in 2012), as some coaches and tennis programs don’t put a great deal of emphasis in assisting their athletes with tennis scholarships. And there is probably a lot more of Howard ties that have also aided teenagers in finding their way to college via their sport.

So, Coach Howard and his dedicated staff are extremely motivated about making sure their Lion players are fully equipped to go to college to play tennis – if they have worked hard enough and moved up the ranks toward the top of their player list – and if they so choose. This means that the Ennis Tennis legacy just keeps on growing strong.