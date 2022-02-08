Hawks add 7 more to college signings

Daily Light report

RED OAK — Red Oak High School and the Athletics Department hosted college-bound student-athletes, their families, coaches and college representatives last Wednesday, Feb. 2. Seven additional student-athletes signed their intent to various colleges, bringing the campus total to 17.

National Signing Day is the first day a high school senior can sign a binding Letter of Intent for college football. Although there are numerous signing periods for college sports, football, which always falls on the first Wednesday in February, is the most followed.

A letter of intent is binding for both the player and school for one academic year as long as the player is eligible to enroll at the college.

The following ROISD student-athletes have signed so far this school year:

Football

Triston Edwards* , University of Central Arkansas

LaKelsey Johnson*, Baylor University

Donaven Johnson, Texas Wesleyan University

Christian Pierce, Eastern New Mexico University

Jace Wyatt, East Central University

Baseball

Trevor Prefrock*, Southwest Assemblies of God University (SAGU)

Hunter Tate*, Redlands Community College

Vincent Vargas*, Eastfield College

Easten Smith*, Eastfield College

Girls Soccer

Breanna Douthit, Howard Payne University

Megan Fellows, Air Force Academy

Softball

Tabitha Jackson*, Henderson State University

Jazell Orozco*, Jarvis Christian College

Tori Fowler, Hill College Softball

Girls Basketball

Breanna Davis*, University of North Texas

Volleyball

Mizani McKellar, Prairie View A&M University

Sand Volleyball (non-UIL)

Ellie Davis*, Loyola Marymount University

*Signed earlier in the year