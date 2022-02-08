Hawks add 7 more to college signings
Total of 17 student-athletes from Red Oak have committed so far this school year
RED OAK — Red Oak High School and the Athletics Department hosted college-bound student-athletes, their families, coaches and college representatives last Wednesday, Feb. 2. Seven additional student-athletes signed their intent to various colleges, bringing the campus total to 17.
National Signing Day is the first day a high school senior can sign a binding Letter of Intent for college football. Although there are numerous signing periods for college sports, football, which always falls on the first Wednesday in February, is the most followed.
A letter of intent is binding for both the player and school for one academic year as long as the player is eligible to enroll at the college.
The following ROISD student-athletes have signed so far this school year:
Football
Triston Edwards* , University of Central Arkansas
LaKelsey Johnson*, Baylor University
Donaven Johnson, Texas Wesleyan University
Christian Pierce, Eastern New Mexico University
Jace Wyatt, East Central University
Baseball
Trevor Prefrock*, Southwest Assemblies of God University (SAGU)
Hunter Tate*, Redlands Community College
Vincent Vargas*, Eastfield College
Easten Smith*, Eastfield College
Girls Soccer
Breanna Douthit, Howard Payne University
Megan Fellows, Air Force Academy
Softball
Tabitha Jackson*, Henderson State University
Jazell Orozco*, Jarvis Christian College
Tori Fowler, Hill College Softball
Girls Basketball
Breanna Davis*, University of North Texas
Volleyball
Mizani McKellar, Prairie View A&M University
Sand Volleyball (non-UIL)
Ellie Davis*, Loyola Marymount University
*Signed earlier in the year