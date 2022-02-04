8 WHS seniors sign college letters of intent

The first day of the February college signing period provided another bumper crop of athletes at Waxahachie High School, as eight total student-athletes put their name on the dotted line on national letters of intent on Wednesday morning at Mike Turner Gymnasium.

Five of the signees are football players, including two who are headed to Division I — defensive back Jaelyn Davis-Robinson to Louisiana State University, and wide receiver / tight end Joseph Lankford to the University of Northern Colorado.

Defensive lineman Demarcus Becks and offensive lineman Justin Cuellar will both play for MidAmerica Nazarene University (Kan.), and offensive lineman Ryan Deleon will also head to the Sunflower State to play for McPherson College.

Other signings include senior Ella Brown, who will run track and field for Division I Samford University; Makenae Stone, who will stay close to home to play softball at Navarro College; and Macie Morton, who will join the cheer squad at Stephen F. Austin.

Harkening back to signing ceremonies of a generation ago, Davis-Robinson teased the crowd by placing three caps on the desk in front of him: LSU, Wyoming and Boston College. He unzipped his jacket to show he was wearing an Oregon shirt, then took that shirt off and donned the LSU cap to show his ultimate allegiance to the Bayou Bengals.

Davis-Robinson transferred to WHS from DeSoto last summer and is ranked as the nation’s No. 47 overall cornerback prospect by 247Sports. He was voted as a first-team all-District 11-6A defensive back by the coaches in the district after finishing with 58 total tackles, three pass deflections, a fumble recovery and two caused fumbles. Davis-Robinson also competes in track and finished fourth in the 100-meter dash for DeSoto in last spring’s District 11-6A meet.

Lankford, meanwhile, had already signed with Northern Colorado back on Dec. 15 during the early football signing period, but Wednesday’s ceremony provided the opportunity for the school to honor him fully.

Lankford, a 6-foot-4, 230-pound multisport athlete, finished the season with 19 catches for 308 yards and four touchdowns and led the Indians with 21.43 yards per catch as WHS finished 6-5 and returned to the Class 6A Division II playoffs for the second year in a row. Lankford was voted the District 11-6A Utility Player of the Year by the coaches of the district.

Becks finished with 27 tackles, including seven for losses, four sacks, a fumble recovery and a caused fumble. Cuellar and Deleon were stalwarts on an O-line that helped the Indians gain an average of 227.4 yards per game in a tough district.

Brown will head to Samford next fall and has one more chance this spring to improve on her track performance at the UIL level. Brown competed in the girls’ 200-meter dash in last year’s District 11-6A meet and set a personal record with a time of 25.79 seconds, but fell short of advancing to the area championships.

Stone helped lead the Lady Indians to the Class 6A Region II softball playoffs last season as a junior and will be headed to Navarro College. She has played multiple positions throughout her varsity career, including middle infield and all three outfield positions.

Morton is the senior head captain of the WHS cheer squad and is one of the team's top tumblers. She is on student council, FFA, NHS and broadcast. Morton helped lead the cheer team to an 18th-place finish in Class 6A Division II in the UIL state spirit competition last month.