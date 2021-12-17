Hawks add football, baseball signings to fall class

Daily Light report

RED OAK — Red Oak High School and the Athletics Department have hosted several small signings throughout the fall as student-athletes have committed to various colleges to play at the next level. So far, two football players, two softball players, three baseball players, one girls basketball and a beach volleyball player (non-UIL sport) have signed their letters of intent.

A letter of intent is binding for both the player and school for one academic year as long as the player is eligible to enroll at the college.

Fall signing day windows vary by sport, and football allows for early signing in December. The second signing day for football falls on the first Wednesday in February, Feb. 2.

Football: LaKelsey Johnson (TE). Baylor University; Triston Edwards (WR), University of Central Arkansas.

Softball: Tabitha Jackson, Henderson State University; Jazell Orozco, Jarvis Christian College.

Girls basketball: Brianna Davis, University of North Texas.

Baseball: Trevor Proefrock, Southwest Assemblies of God University; Easten Smith, Eastfield College; Vincente Vargas, Eastfield College; Hunter Tate, Redlands Community College.

Non-UIL sport signee: Ellie Davis (Beach Vball), Loyola Marymount University.