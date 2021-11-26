4 ROISD student-athletes added to college signings
Pair of Division I letters of intent in basketball, beach volleyball among recent recruitment of Lady Hawks
Daily Light report
RED OAK — Red Oak High School and ROISD Athletics hosted college-bound student-athletes, their families, friends, and coaches for the fall signing of letters of intent on Nov. 10.
A letter of intent is binding for both the player and school for one academic year as long as the player is eligible to enroll at the college.
The signings include:
Softball: Tabitha Jackson, Henderson State University; Jazell Orozco, Jarvis Christian College.
Girls basketball: Breanna Davis, University of North Texas.
Beach volleyball: Ellie Davis, Loyola Marymount University.
ROISD was expecting at least 13 more student-athletes to declare their commitments in coming days. The next National Signing Day will be Feb. 2.