4 ROISD student-athletes added to college signings

Daily Light report

RED OAK — Red Oak High School and ROISD Athletics hosted college-bound student-athletes, their families, friends, and coaches for the fall signing of letters of intent on Nov. 10.

A letter of intent is binding for both the player and school for one academic year as long as the player is eligible to enroll at the college.

The signings include:

Softball: Tabitha Jackson, Henderson State University; Jazell Orozco, Jarvis Christian College.

Girls basketball: Breanna Davis, University of North Texas.

Beach volleyball: Ellie Davis, Loyola Marymount University.

ROISD was expecting at least 13 more student-athletes to declare their commitments in coming days. The next National Signing Day will be Feb. 2.