4 ROISD student-athletes added to college signings

Pair of Division I letters of intent in basketball, beach volleyball among recent recruitment of Lady Hawks

Daily Light report
Red Oak seniors (clockwise from top left) Jazell Orozco (Jarvis Christian softball), Tabitha Jackson (Henderson State softball), Ellie Davis (Loyola Marymount beach volleyball) and Breanna Davis (North Texas women's basketball) recently signed letters of intent to further their athletic careers.

RED OAK — Red Oak High School and ROISD Athletics hosted college-bound student-athletes, their families, friends, and coaches for the fall signing of letters of intent on Nov. 10.

A letter of intent is binding for both the player and school for one academic year as long as the player is eligible to enroll at the college.

The signings include:

Softball: Tabitha Jackson, Henderson State University; Jazell Orozco, Jarvis Christian College.

Girls basketball: Breanna Davis, University of North Texas.

Beach volleyball: Ellie Davis, Loyola Marymount University.

ROISD was expecting at least 13 more student-athletes to declare their commitments in coming days. The next National Signing Day will be Feb. 2.