Signing Day nets 8 signatures from WHS

No matter what season, Signing Day is always a big event at Waxahachie High School, and eight Indian senior student-athletes made their future college plans official by placing their John Hancocks on the dotted line Wednesday morning, the first day of the fall college signing period.

Signing national letters of intent in front of hundreds of supporters in a ceremony at Mike Turner Gymnasium were five Indian baseball players, two Lady Indian soccer players and a WHS volleyball player.

Senior outside hitter Jh’Kyah Head signed with Oklahoma Baptist on Wednesday. Head is a three-year varsity letterwinner and the team leader in blocks this past season as the Lady Indians finished as District 11-6A volleyball runner-up and returned to the playoffs for the 20th straight season.

The Lady Indian soccer team will be sending two off to NCAA Division I next fall, as midfielder Kaydence Ramirez inked with the University of Alabama and forward Peyton Renfro signed with North Texas.

Renfro, who has 40 career goals, suffered a knee injury last year that sidelined her for the entire spring, but won superlative district honors in each of her previous two years, including Newcomer of the Year as a freshman and Utility Player of the Year as a sophomore.

Filling the void left by Renfro’s injury, Ramirez joined the Lady Indians last spring after playing club ball in the FC Dallas academy system, and finished her junior season with 28 goals and 16 assists, ranking her No. 7 all-time in Lady Indian soccer program history. WHS last spring finished 19-4-3 and reached the Class 6A Region II quarterfinals.

The biggest signing haul for WHS came from the baseball diamond. Two Indian baseball players, pitcher/outfielder Jared Thomas (University of Texas) and infielder Caleb Perry (Northwestern State, La.), will play Division I ball.

Thomas, a lefthander, last season was outstanding on the mound, finishing 10-2 as the Indians went 24-10 and advanced to the Class Region II area round. The 6-foot-4 Perry held down third base for the Indians last season but projects as a college outfielder.

The other three, outfielder Javon Price (Mid-Michigan College), lefthanded pitcher Cade Sims (Redlands College, Okla.) and outfielder Bryce Marquardt (Cisco College), are keeping their options open by following the well-traveled junior-college route, which often leads to four-year programs or the pros.