ROISD signees top 23 student-athletes — and counting

Daily Light report

RED OAK — Thirteen student-athletes confirmed their intent to various colleges on Wednesday morning in the Red Oak High School Gymnasium.

Students were announced with their sport, position, and college of choice and then entered the gym with their parents. Following brief words from the district, board, and campus representatives, the students signed their letters of intent at their wonderfully decorated tables.

National Signing Day is the first day a high school senior can sign a binding Letter of Intent for college football. Although there are numerous signing periods for college sports, football, which always falls on the first Wednesday in February, is the most followed. A letter of intent is binding for both the player and school for one academic year as long as the player is eligible to enroll at the college.

Football

Xzavier Augustus (DL), East Central University (Okla.)

Christian Ballard (DL), Lyon College (Ark.)

Kain Cooper (OL), University of Mary Hardin-Baylor

Amarion Craddick (DB), Texas A&M University-Kingsville

LaJuan Flowers (OL), Arizona Christian University

Cameron Green (LB), Arizona Christian University

Carlando Govan (OL), Southern University at Shreveport

Carter Lincoln (LB), Southwestern Assemblies of God University

Johnny Parker (OL), Southern University at Shreveport

Devon Robinson (DB), Arizona Christian University

Zack Sanders (RB), Southern University at Shreveport

Charles Walker (OL), Arkansas Tech University

Khalil White (DL), Navarro Junior College

Previous signees (in the fall 2020)

Football

Jackson Bailey (LB) , University of Arizona

Raymond Gay (WR), Oklahoma State University

Darius Jackson (DB), University of Missouri

John Mathis (DL), Sam Houston State University

Devin Steen (LB), University of Central Arkansas

Softball

Brianna Evans, Oklahoma State University

Makyla Kelly, Vernon College

Girls basketball

Aniyah Johnson, University of North Texas

Volleyball

Brooke O’Neal, East Texas Baptist University

Megan O’Neal, East Texas Baptist University