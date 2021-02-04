ROISD signees top 23 student-athletes — and counting
13 Hawks ink letters to play college football; more signings possible
RED OAK — Thirteen student-athletes confirmed their intent to various colleges on Wednesday morning in the Red Oak High School Gymnasium.
Students were announced with their sport, position, and college of choice and then entered the gym with their parents. Following brief words from the district, board, and campus representatives, the students signed their letters of intent at their wonderfully decorated tables.
National Signing Day is the first day a high school senior can sign a binding Letter of Intent for college football. Although there are numerous signing periods for college sports, football, which always falls on the first Wednesday in February, is the most followed. A letter of intent is binding for both the player and school for one academic year as long as the player is eligible to enroll at the college.
Football
Xzavier Augustus (DL), East Central University (Okla.)
Christian Ballard (DL), Lyon College (Ark.)
Kain Cooper (OL), University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
Amarion Craddick (DB), Texas A&M University-Kingsville
LaJuan Flowers (OL), Arizona Christian University
Cameron Green (LB), Arizona Christian University
Carlando Govan (OL), Southern University at Shreveport
Carter Lincoln (LB), Southwestern Assemblies of God University
Johnny Parker (OL), Southern University at Shreveport
Devon Robinson (DB), Arizona Christian University
Zack Sanders (RB), Southern University at Shreveport
Charles Walker (OL), Arkansas Tech University
Khalil White (DL), Navarro Junior College
Previous signees (in the fall 2020)
Football
Jackson Bailey (LB) , University of Arizona
Raymond Gay (WR), Oklahoma State University
Darius Jackson (DB), University of Missouri
John Mathis (DL), Sam Houston State University
Devin Steen (LB), University of Central Arkansas
Softball
Brianna Evans, Oklahoma State University
Makyla Kelly, Vernon College
Girls basketball
Aniyah Johnson, University of North Texas
Volleyball
Brooke O’Neal, East Texas Baptist University
Megan O’Neal, East Texas Baptist University