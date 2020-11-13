OCS seniors sign volleyball letters
Daily Light report
Ovilla Christian School seniors Audrey Nunes shows her letter of intent on Wednesday to attend Dallas Baptist University to play volleyball. Nunes helped lead OCS to back-to-back TAPPS Class 2A volleyball state championships, and the Lady Eagles are trying for a third this month.
Ovilla Christian School senior Tessa Henry shows her letter of intent on Wednesday to attend Southern Nazarene University to play volleyball. Henry helped lead OCS to back-to-back TAPPS Class 2A volleyball state championships, and the Lady Eagles are trying for a third this month.