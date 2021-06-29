WHS Shotgun Team hits the target at state shoot

Daily Light report

The Waxahachie Indians Shotgun Team competed at the Texas State Championship. Nationals will take place the second week in July.

Individual Awards:

Olin Galloway — 3rd Trap men Intermediate Advanced

Madison Alexander — 3rd sporting clays ladies Intermediate Advanced

Squad Awards:

Intermediate Advanced Men

2nd place squad sporting clays — Olin Galloway, Derek Divinia, and Gavin Ford

1st place squad skeet — Olin Galloway, Derek Divinia, and Gavin Ford

1st place squad trap — Olin Galloway, Derek Divinia, and Gavin Ford

Intermediate Men

3rd place squad trap — Christian Posey, Austin Maciuba, Jayden Cunningham, Michael Simmons, and Matthew Powell

Students also achieved many personal bests and some new straights.

Olin Galloway came in 2nd HOA in division for all three combined scores.

Domenic Teixeira tied for 2nd HOA of ALL shooters for all three combined scores.

Noah Teixeira shot his first 50 straight in skeet.

Josh Stewart shot his first 25 straight in trap.