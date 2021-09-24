Texas Motorplex joins TicketSmarter network

Daily Light report

ENNIS — TicketSmarter’s national resale ticketing marketplace, with over 48 million third-party tickets for 125,000 sports, concerts and theatre live events nationwide, has added the Texas Motorplex to its offerings for the upcoming Texas NHRA Fall Nationals.

The 330-mph dragstrip serving the Dallas/Ft. Worth market will host an upcoming Countdown to the Championship, NHRA playoff race on Oct. 8-10. Fans can purchase tickets to the event through TicketSmarter.com, or its link on the track website.

“We are honored to partner with Texas Motorplex as an extension of our efforts to connect more motorsports fans with the opportunity to experience live events.” said TicketSmarter CEO Jeff Goodman. “Texas Motorplex is a dynamic, innovative partner and we look forward to working together closely now and in the future.”

The announcement reveals that Texas Motorplex will join an expanding list of motorsports venues in the U.S. to partner with TicketSmarter, including other NHRA national event tracks. In addition to providing fans a safe, trusted platform to buy and sell tickets, TicketSmarter will also be a marketing partner of the Texas Motorplex.

Built in 1986, The Texas Motorplex has been the place of many drag racing milestones and world record performances. Ever since Darrell Gwynn christened the first all-concrete, quarter-mile, national records and speed milestones have been commonplace at Texas Motorplex.

The Texas Motorplex is a favorite of drivers for the all-concrete race surface and ideal weather conditions, NHRA national events at Texas Motorplex commonly yield national records. Season championship titles are commonly clinched here and race fans get a great speed show.