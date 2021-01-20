Texas Motorplex to host Funny Car Chaos

Daily Light report

ENNIS — The Spell Paving Services 2021 Funny Car Chaos Championship Tour presented by Red Line Shirt Club and Mears Mazda Volvo kicks off March 26-27, at the historic Texas Motorplex in Ennis.

This event will make history as the first time Funny Car Chaos and Outlaw Fuel Altered Series will co-headline two days of wild drag racing action. The $250,000 championship tour will run at eight venues across the country beginning in North Texas.

“We are thrilled to be hosting the world's only Outlaw Funny Car Championship series with 200+ mph ground-pounding nitro action combined with the Outlaw Fuel Altered Series,” said Andy Carter, Texas Motorplex general manager. “We have been building towards hosting these mega-events for some time now. These two days will feature some of the most exciting and unpredictable racing action in the country.”

Friday will feature multiple qualifying sessions followed by a Friday Night Live After Party on the starting line open to any ticket holder. Fans can meet and mingle with the racers and crews from some of the most entertaining race teams in the country. On Saturday one more Funny Car Chaos qualifier will lead into a wild night of racing action. Eliminations will begin at 5 p.m. and everyone is invited to join the winner’s circle at the end of the day.

Funny Car Chaos features a wide-open array of body styles and engine combinations with an emphasis on safety. The entertainment value and character of these Funny Cars makes them the most popular and identifiable drag racing vehicle on the planet.

Tickets are on sale now at www.texasmotorplex.com.

Schedule of Events

Thursday, March 25

Pre-Party in the Pits, 7-10 p.m.

Friday, March 26

Funny Car Qualifying, 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Outlaw Fuel Altered Qual., 8:30 p.m.

Friday Night Live After Party, After Q2

Saturday, March 27

Spectator Gates Open, 10 a.m.

Racing Starts, Noon

Funny Car Final Qualifier, 2 p.m.

Funny Car/Fuel Altered Elims, 5 p.m.

Winners Circle, 10 p.m.