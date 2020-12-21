Texas Motorplex releases 2021 schedule

Daily Light report

ENNIS — Heading into 2021, Texas Motorplex, the only quarter mile multi-use racing facility in North Texas and home of the NHRA FallNationals, will once again host over three dozen specialty events drawing fans from across the country.

The 2021 schedule is the most diverse the facility has prepared with almost every national drag racing series represented plus a variety of non-sport festivals.

In 2020 Texas Motorplex was the first outdoor sporting facility to host events with fans thanks to the support and direction of Governor Greg Abbott’s office and Ellis County health officials. By instituting reasonable safety precautions Texas Motorplex hosted one of the largest motorsports events in the state, the NHRA Texas FallNationals in October, without issue and the facility will continue to follow prescribed health and safety guidelines moving into 2021.

“We were able to work with the Governor’s office as well as our Ellis County officials and host a wide variety of outdoor events safely over the last half of 2020,” Andy Carter, Texas Motorplex general manager said. “We are looking forward to continuing to provide exciting and affordable racing and entertainment events in 2021. Texas Motorplex has continued to build on its reputation as one of the most professional and prestigious race tracks in Texas. We are adding more national series events as well as festivals to continue to highlight our state of the art facility.”

Highlight events in 2021 will include:

Radial Round Up (March 18-20): This kick-off event will feature a true radial race rivaling other great radial events held across the country. The track will be producing the event with Michael Hollis and will be sure to give radial racing fans an exciting high-caliber event.

Nitro Madness (March 26-27): Featuring over 30 nitro burning cars from Funny Car Chaos and Outlaw Fuel Altereds, this is the first time these two series have combined for one mega-event. Texas’ own Kebin Kinsley will attempt a world record quarter mile run in the famed War Wagon. Additionally, various NHRA Top Fuel and Funny Car racers will also be competing.

Ubbi Dubbi (April 22-24): This massive outdoor concert and dance festival that is a sensory overload of electronic goodness with top-notch visual and audio production. This is the second edition of what has become the premier springtime festival in Texas.

ADRL Dragpalooza (April 29-May 1) and US Drags (Sept. 9-11): These two events will feature the quickest door cars in the world. ADRL is wide open with no rules just fast cars.

Street Car Super Nationals Dallas (June 18-19): For over a decade this event in Las Vegas has drawn over 600 of the fastest street cars in North America. In 2021 Texas Motorplex joins an elite group of tracks including “The Strip” in Las Vegas and World Wide Technology Raceway in St Louis as hosts of the Street Car SuperNationals

No Prep Kings (July 9-10): See the stars from Discovery channel’s Street Outlaws reality TV show try to make it down the legendary all concrete surface at Texas Motorplex.

NHRA FallNationals (Oct. 6-10): The cornerstone event of the Motorplex schedule featuring all the stars of NHRA. Fans will be treated to every NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series pro categories, as well as the premiere Lucas Oil categories. Pro Mods will return along with the successful Friday Night Live event.

Ticket renewals for the NHRA FallNationals will go on sale Jan. 4 and Nitro Madness tickets will be available Jan. 18. Fans can purchase tickets calling 1-800-MOTORPLEX or ordering at www.texasmotorplex.com.