Iron Indians break regional records, head to state

Daily Light report

CLEBURNE — On Saturday, March 12, Dax Lott and Jaxen Robinson led the Iron Indians into the regional powerlifting meet at Cleburne High School.

When the meet was over, Jaxen had broken the regional bench press record held since 1996 with a lift of 475 pounds. He was awarded the best bench press in the heavy division and finished 8th overall.

Dax Lott also broke his own regional bench press record with a lift of 430 pounds. Dax was awarded the best bench press in the light division. Dax finished the meet in 2nd place and has advanced to the State Meet that will be held in Abilene this Saturday, March 26.

Additionally, Waxahachie’s Zakiyah Piper recently qualified for the state girls’ powerlifting meet in the 105 weight class and Myah Martinez also qualified for state in the 259 weight class.