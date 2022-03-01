WHS powerlifters 2nd at Cleburne meet
Jaxen Robinson sets new school record with 465-pound bench press
Daily Light report
CLEBURNE — The Waxahachie High School powerlifting team took home a runner-up finish in the Cleburne Invitational over the weekend.
Leading the way was Jaxen Robinson, who set a new school record with a 465-pound bench press while competing in the 275-pound weight classification. Rolando Sierra also took a gold medal in the 220-pound class.
Top performances for the Indians included:
• 114-Brice Chambers, 2nd place
• 181-Lorenzo Sierra, 6th place
• 198-Josh Durham, 4th place
• 220-Rolando Sierra, 1st place
• 220-Preslee Roderte, 3rd place
• 220-Rhett Butler, 4th place
• 242-Justin Cuellar, 4th place
• 242-Ben Zavala, 6th place
• 275-Jaxen Robinson, 1st place (school record 465 pounds, bench)