WHS powerlifters 2nd at Cleburne meet

CLEBURNE — The Waxahachie High School powerlifting team took home a runner-up finish in the Cleburne Invitational over the weekend.

Leading the way was Jaxen Robinson, who set a new school record with a 465-pound bench press while competing in the 275-pound weight classification. Rolando Sierra also took a gold medal in the 220-pound class.

Top performances for the Indians included:

• 114-Brice Chambers, 2nd place

• 181-Lorenzo Sierra, 6th place

• 198-Josh Durham, 4th place

• 220-Rolando Sierra, 1st place

• 220-Preslee Roderte, 3rd place

• 220-Rhett Butler, 4th place

• 242-Justin Cuellar, 4th place

• 242-Ben Zavala, 6th place

• 275-Jaxen Robinson, 1st place (school record 465 pounds, bench)