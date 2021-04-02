MHS powerlifter 2nd at state meet

Senior Jordan McKenzie lifts total of 1,510 pounds to win silver medal

Mirror report
Midlothian High senior powerlifters Jordan McKenzie (second from left) and Kaleb Tompkins (second from right) pose with their coaches at the Texas High School Powerlifting State Championships in Abilene. McKenzie finished second in the state in his weight class.

ABILENE — Midlothian High School senior Jordan McKenzie placed second in the 165-pound class at the Texas High School Powerlifting Association Division 1 (Class 5A-6A) state championship meet at the Taylor County Expo Center.

McKenzie finished with a squat of 600 pounds, a bench press of 355 and a deadlift of 555 for a total of 1,510 pounds, 60 pounds less than gold medalist Javier Pichardo of Pharr-San Juan-Alamo.

Midlothian senior Kaleb Tompkins also competed at the state meet and was eighth in the 275-pound class, with a total lift of 1,560 pounds.

Ennis’ Brayden Gardner was fifth in the 181-pound class, lifting a total of 1,455 pounds. Teammate Nolan Haden qualified for state in the 148-pound class but was disqualified.

Midlothian finished 19th and Ennis 40th in the Division 1 team standings.

Ellis County had no representatives at the Division 2 (Class 3A-4A) or Division 3 (1A-2A) championships.