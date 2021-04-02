MHS powerlifter 2nd at state meet

Mirror report

ABILENE — Midlothian High School senior Jordan McKenzie placed second in the 165-pound class at the Texas High School Powerlifting Association Division 1 (Class 5A-6A) state championship meet at the Taylor County Expo Center.

McKenzie finished with a squat of 600 pounds, a bench press of 355 and a deadlift of 555 for a total of 1,510 pounds, 60 pounds less than gold medalist Javier Pichardo of Pharr-San Juan-Alamo.

Midlothian senior Kaleb Tompkins also competed at the state meet and was eighth in the 275-pound class, with a total lift of 1,560 pounds.

Ennis’ Brayden Gardner was fifth in the 181-pound class, lifting a total of 1,455 pounds. Teammate Nolan Haden qualified for state in the 148-pound class but was disqualified.

Midlothian finished 19th and Ennis 40th in the Division 1 team standings.

Ellis County had no representatives at the Division 2 (Class 3A-4A) or Division 3 (1A-2A) championships.