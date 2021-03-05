WHS powerlifting duo qualifies for state

Daily Light report

WHITEHOUSE — The Waxahachie Indians recently competed in the Region 3 girls’ powerlifting meet at Whitehouse High School. Lifters were Beatriz Garcia in the 123 weight class, Lexi Chandler 220 weight class, Camila Hernandez in the 259 weight class, and Mia Hernandez in the 259+ weight class.

Garcia and Chandler both placed third in their weight classes while also qualifying for the state championship meet in Corpus Christi. Garcia also earned most outstanding squat honors.

The Hernandez sisters did an awesome job by setting personal records in their very first regional meet competition. Mia Hernandez placed seventh and Camila Hernandez placed sixth in their weight classes.

Boys golf in tourney

GLEN ROSE — The Indians boys’ golf team competed at Squaw Valley Golf Club on Feb. 26-27.

Jud Willett, Joseph Celsur, Judd DeJong, Logan Smith and Harrison Kester shot 349-327 to show continued improvement in the boys’ golf program.

Willett shot 76-74 for a total of 150 and tied for 16th place in a field in which 5 kids finished with a total under par. 74 is his personal best tournament round. 150 is also his best two-day total.

Celsur shot 81-76 to finish tied for 26th in the field of 71 players. 76 is his personal best and 157 is his low tournament total.

The team finished 9th of 13 and played well enough on day 2 to climb to that position.

The next varsity tournament is on March 18 at Squaw Creek Golf Club in Weatherford.