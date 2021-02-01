Iron Indians excel at own lift meet

Daily Light report

On Thursday, Jan. 28, the Iron Indians hosted a four-team powerlifting meet and came away with the first-place finish.

The Iron Indians are coming off of a regional championship in 2020. The team has a new generation of lifters led by veteran Dax Lott, who currently holds 6 school records through 3 different weight classes.

WHS results are, by weight class with squat, bench press, deadlift and total weight:

114 — 2. Peace, Ethan, 245, 115, 285 — 645.

132 — 1. Harris, Michael, 275, 155, 305 — 735.

165 — 2. Lott, Dax, 515, 430, 415 — 1,360; 3. Guerrero, Jordan, 380, 225, 390 — 995; 6. Chambers, Justin, 295, 185, 300 — 780.

181 — 1. Falcon, Jeremiah, 455, 260, 450 — 1,165; 181, 3. Johnson, Burlen, 415, 250, 400 —1,065.

198 — 1. Guerrero, Jonathen, 490, 290, 505 — 1,285.

220 — 1. Sierra, Rolando, 475, 315, 450 — 1,240.

242 — 3. Robinson, Jaxen, 460, 335, 405 — 1,200.

275 — 1. Cuellar, Justin, 475, 325, 450 — 1,250.