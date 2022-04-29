HHS’ Weber rejoins Lady Indians' staff

Daily Light report

A former understudy of legendary Waxahachie head volleyball coach Sandy Faussett-Stoops is coming back home to her alma mater.

Erika Weber, who has coached with distinction at nearby Midlothian Heritage the last three seasons, was announced this week as a new assistant volleyball coach at WHS.

Weber will serve as associate head coach for Faussett-Stoops, who is approaching 900 career match victories as head coach.

A search for a new volleyball coach at Heritage, which is moving up to Class 5A this fall, will get underway.

Weber was named the Ellis County High School Sports Awards volleyball Coach of the Year in January 2020 after skippering the Jaguars to their high-water mark as a program, the Class 4A Region II finals, in 2019.

Weber is a 2006 graduate of WHS and previously assisted Faussett-Stoops for eight seasons before accepting her first head coaching job at Cuero in South Texas. In March 2019, she was hired to take over the then-Class 4A Heritage program.

Weber (nee Knowles), a graduate of Southern Nazarene University in Bethany, Okla., still holds the SNU school records for digs and aces.

She and her husband Campbell married in 2014 and have two young boys and an infant daughter.