Life names new head volleyball coach

Daily Light report

Life High School Waxahachie (LHSW) is excited to announce that Amber Strange has been named as the head volleyball coach for the Lady Mustangs. Strange most recently worked as a graduate assistant at Tarleton State University while also serving on coaching staff for the volleyball team.

Amber attended Granbury High School, where she was an all-state volleyball player and broke school records for career blocks and kills. She later played for Tarleton State University, where she received a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology. She is currently finishing her Master of Science in Sports Administration.

“We are very excited to have Amber Strange join our team and lead our Lady Mustangs. She was a highly decorated player in both high school and college and we are blessed to have someone with her skills and talents lead our young ladies. She will be a great role model for our student-athletes and through her excellent relationship skills and will push our girls to new heights,” says Life School Athletic Director, Scott Thrush.

The LHSW volleyball program began competing in 2008 in the 1A division, but has now moved to 4A Division I, as the school has grown. With playoff appearances in nine of the past 13 seasons, the LHSW Lady Mustangs are excited to have Coach Strange at the helm to help grow the success of the volleyball program.