9-3A volleyball All-District
The 2021 all-District 9-3A volleyball team, as voted upon by the district coaches:
MVP: Victoria Southerland, Sr., Maypearl.
Hitter: Shelby Martin, Jr., Grandview.
Blocker: Lex Berryman, Sr., Maypearl.
Setter: Kenzi Williamson, Soph., Grandview.
Defensive MVP: Jabrina Baro, Sr., Keene.
Server: Olivia Bauerschlag, Jr., Grandview.
Newcomer of the Year: Addyson Crouch, Soph., Maypearl.
Coaching: Maypearl.
First team
Faith Goodgion, Grandview; Morgan Holliday, Grandview; Lexi Beaumont, Grandview; Lauren Pieper, Maypearl; Courtney Spear, Maypearl; Haleigh Arterberry, Maypearl; Zoe Huskins, Maypearl; Tatem Dodson, Maypearl; Kiona John, Keene; Kenlie Ingram, Keene; Dana Jimmy, Keene; Sabrina Hawley, Life Oak Cliff; ChadTara Huff, Life Oak Cliff; Valeria Salas Rojas, Dallas A+ Academy; Tayloria Pree, Hampton Prep.
Second team
Madison Cooksey, Grandview; Tobi Jackson, Grandview; Kierstyn Moore, Grandview; Addison Allen, Maypearl; Maddie Robinson, Maypearl; Josey Austin, Maypearl; Zariah Crowder, Keene; Laci Moline, Keene; Da-naejha Porter, Life Oak Cliff; Cindy Calderon, Life Oak Cliff; Kyla Collins, Life Oak Cliff; Dalia Arredondo, Dallas A+ Academy; Jaclyn Duran, Dallas A+ Academy; Celest Richardson, Hampton Prep; Madison Williams, Hampton Prep.
Honorable mention
Lilah Eakes, Grandview; Ashleigh Goodgion, Grandview; Laney Bell, Grandview; Tayler Greeley, Maypearl; Jada Cox, Life Oak Cliff; Kyndel Bomar, Life Oak Cliff; Kayla Rivera, Life Oak Cliff; Jocelyn Vela, Dallas A+ Academy; Briana Viniegra, Dallas A+ Academy; Janelly Duran, Dallas A+ Academy.