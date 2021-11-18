OCS’ run ends in TAPPS 2A state semis

Daily Light report

WACO — For the first time in four years, there will be a new Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Class 2A volleyball state champion.

The Ovilla Christian Lady Eagles’ string of consecutive titles was snapped at three on Thursday evening as Lubbock All Saints Episcopal swept their semifinal match, 25-20, 25-17, 25-20, at Waco University High School. The Lady Eagles had beaten All Saints in each of the previous three playoff runs, including a sweep in last year’s state semifinal.

A year after graduating seven seniors, the Lady Eagles finish at 33-9-2 overall but should contend for a return to the top next fall as only two seniors, Maddie Remek and Kristen Prendergast, will be graduating this year. In fact, OCS looks very salty on paper for the next three seasons.

Freshman Sophie Henry finished the year with a team-high 315 kills and 74 blocks in only 83 of 122 sets played. Sophomore Jadyn White posted 200 kills and 627 digs, and sophomore London Upchurch — the only returning player with extensive playoff experience from last season — ended up with 175 kills, 98 aces and 790 assists on the year. Junior Gabi Noice, sophomore Jordyn White and freshman Zoey Hensley are other returnees who contributed heavily this season.

All Saints advanced to Friday afternoon’s championship match at West High School. They were scheduled to face Bryan St. Joseph Catholic, which defeated Bulverde Bracken Christian in four sets earlier on Thursday.