9 Lady Indians on all-11-6A team

Daily Light report

The Waxahachie Lady Indian volleyball team collected numerous accolades this week as District 11-6A coaches announced their voting for postseason honors.

Senior middle blocker and right-side hitter Jh’Kyah Head was named the 11-6A Co-Hitter of the Year by the coaches in the district. Head last week signed to play college volleyball at Oklahoma Baptist.

Additionally, junior setter Maddie Fuller was named the 11-6A Co-Offensive Player of the Year and senior Rylee Robinson was named 11-6A Libero of the Year.

First-team all-district honors were bestowed on senior defensive specialist Brooklyn Baskin, junior outside hitter Mia Sanchez and junior outside hitter Amber Morgan. Junior defensive specialist Abby Fuller was chosen second-team all-district, and junior Savannah Johnson and sophomore Hannah Morgan were honorable mention all-district.

A total of 16 Lady Indian players and program assistants were named to the 11-6A academic all-district team.

The Lady Indians finished the 2021 volleyball season with a 32-17 record, were 11-6A runners-up, and reached the area round of the Class 6A Region II playoffs in their 20th consecutive season of qualifying for the postseason.