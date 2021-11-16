OCS squeaks into TAPPS state tourney

Daily Light report

CLYDE — Ovilla Christian School’s bid for a fourth consecutive TAPPS Class 2A state volleyball championship remained alive after Saturday’s region final match — but just barely.

The Lady Eagles received their stiffest test of the playoffs by far, being pushed to the brink of elimination by Lubbock Kingdom Prep Academy at Clyde High School.

But the Lady Eagles battled back from an 0-2 deficit to even the match, then won the final five points in a row in the fifth set for a 22-25, 20-25, 25-22, 25-32, 15-13 victory to punch their return ticket to the TAPPS state tournament.

The Lady Eagles turned in a gaudy stat sheet. Freshman Sophie Henry finished with 28 kills, two blocks and 10 digs. Jadyn White added 11 kills, two aces and 36 digs, and London Upchurch finished with 46 assists and 29 digs to go with five kills, two blocks and two aces.

Additionally, freshman Zoey Hensley wound up with nine kills and 25 digs, Kristen Prendergast had five kills and two blocks, Gabi Noice recorded 33 digs, and Maddie Remek chipped in with 26 digs.

The Lady Eagles (33-8-2) will take on Lubbock All Saints Episcopal at 6 p.m. on Thursday in the TAPPS 2A state semifinals at Waco University High School. The other state semifinal pairs Bryan St. Joseph Catholic against Bulverde Bracken Christian. The state championship match will take place on Friday at 1 p.m. at West High School.

OCS has won three TAPPS 2A state championships in a row.