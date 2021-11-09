Season ends for WHS spikers

Daily Light report

MESQUITE — The Waxahachie Lady Indians hung tough with Rockwall the whole way on Friday night, but the Lady Yellowjackets came away with a 25-22, 25-23, 25-17 sweep in the area round of the Class 6A Region II volleyball playoffs at Poteet High School.

The setback ends yet another successful season for head coach Sandy Faussett-Stoops’ Lady Indians, who finished 32-17 overall, were District 11-6A runners-up, and extended the team’s playoff appearance streak to an astounding 20 seasons.

Hannah Morgan finished with five kills, while Jh’Kyah head added four kills as the Lady Indians spread the offense around. Maddie Fuller had six digs and Rylee Robinson served three aces.

The Lady Indians got off to a 4-1 start in the opening set but couldn’t sustain the momentum as Rockwall took a 1-0 lead. WHS led 16-15 in the second set on a kill by Morgan and also grabbed a 13-9 edge in the third set, but each time the Lady Jackets rallied.

Rockwall (27-14) advanced to the Region II quarterfinals to take on Sachse on Tuesday night.

Head, Robinson, Brooklyn Baskin and Taylor Dickson all will be graduating, but the Lady Indians should bring back for the 2022 season a large number of underclass players who emerged this fall.

Faussett-Stoops now stands at 880 total career head coaching victories. She notched win No. 800 in August 2019 against Waco Midway.

Highland Park def. MHS 3-0

DALLAS — Class 5A No. 2 Highland Park was on guard for a Midlothian upset bid this time around, and the Scots put way the No. 14 Lady Panthers in straight sets, 25-15, 25-17, 27-25, in a Class 5A Region II quarterfinal match on Monday night at Ellis Davis Field House.

The Lady Panthers finish the year at 37-8 overall after winning the District 14-5A championship.

Last season, the Lady Panthers stunned Highland Park in the Region II quarterfinals to advance to the semis against eventual 5A state champion Lucas Lovejoy. The Scots (39-6), however, will face either McKinney North or Frisco Reedy in the Region II semifinals on Friday at Prosper Rock Hill.

Three seniors — Kennedy King, Killian Armstrong and Uryah Guevara — played their final match for MHS, but the Lady Panthers look very strong for next year with the return of Kenna Buchanan at outside hitter and Jenna McMichael at libero, as well as emerging juniors Lauren Safrit and Karli Rector and a promising freshman, Liliana Garay.