Volleyball roundup: No. 14 MHS earns rematch with HP

Daily Light report

TYLER — The Class 5A No. 14-ranked Midlothian Lady Panthers advanced to the Class 5A Region II quarterfinals with a 25-12, 25-23, 25-20 area-round sweep over Marshall on Thursday night at Tyler High School.

In notching their 18th consecutive match victory, the Lady Panthers (37-7) will face 5A No. 2-ranked Highland Park next in the 5A Region II quarterfinals. The Scots (38-6) handled Hallsville on Thursday night, 25-15, 25-20, 25-9.

The Lady Panthers stunned Highland Park in five sets in last year’s region quarterfinal before running into another tough customer, a Lucas Lovejoy team en route to an undefeated season and state championship No. 8.

On Monday night, MHS traveled to Kaufman for its opening-round clash with Royse City in the 5A Region II bracket and cruised to a 25-19, 25-9, 25-19 sweep.

Lauren Safrit had a season-high 13 kills to go along with 13 digs, and Kenna Buchanan also recorded 13 kills for the Lady Panthers. Uryah Guevara added four blocks and Jenna McMichael had 19 digs.

Heritage def. Melissa 3-0

HIGHLAND PARK — The Midlothian Heritage volleyball team reached the 30-win mark as the Jaguars swept Melissa, 25-21, 25-20, 25-22, on Thursday night in Class 4A Region II area-round action at Highland Park High School.

Flying under the radar for most of the season because of a brutal pre-district schedule, the Jags (30-18) will face either Aubrey or Alvarado in the 4A Region II quarterfinals early next week.

Since a Sept. 14 district loss at Godley, the Jags have won 14 matches in a row.

On Monday night, the Jags traveled to Ellis Davis Fieldhouse in Dallas for a bi-district match and dispatched Dallas Lincoln with ease, 25-13, 25-5, 25-10.

Grace Sweeney had a dozen kills and six aces to lead the way. Sydney Dickson added seven kills, while Rhali Adams and Emilee Casey each had six aces, Kensey Clifton finished with 15 assists and Allie Schmidt had 10 assists.

North Forney def. Red Oak 3-2

ENNIS — The Red Oak Lady Hawks opened strong and fought hard for five sets, but North Forney brought an end to their volleyball season on Tuesday, 24-26, 22-25, 25-15, 25-21, 15-10, in the 5A Region II bi-district round at Ennis High School.

The Lady Hawks finish with a final record of 22-21 after capturing second place in District 14-5A this season.

Gracie Lee and Kennedy Washington each recorded 15 kills for the Lady Hawks in the loss. Lee added six blocks, while Makinzie Taplin had 20 assists and 19 digs, Alayna Ryan-Guerrero had 11 assists and 25 digs, and Mizani McKellar had 28 digs and eight assists.

Taplin and McKellar are ROHS seniors who played their final high school volleyball match, as well as teammates Chelsea Miller, Victoria Harvey and Kendall Aitken.

Red Oak won the first two sets, but North Forney rallied in the third set to take the momentum.

North Forney (25-15-1) advanced to take on Texarkana Texas High in an area-round match set for Friday evening in Whitehouse.

Celina def. Ferris 3-0

ADDISON — The Lady Jackets ran up against the No. 2-ranked team in Class 4A volleyball and suffered a loss in a Class 4A Region II area-round match on Thursday evening at the Alfred J. Loos Sports Complex.

Ferris ends with a final record of 24-10, but not before ending an eight-year volleyball playoff drought.

Celina (38-1) advances to the region quarterfinals and will play district mate Sanger, a five-set winner over Ferris’ 11-4A colleague Godley, early next week.

On Tuesday, the Lady Jackets eased past North Dallas, 25-12, 25-9, 25-11, at Dallas Skyline High School in the bi-district round.

Callisburg def. Maypearl 3-2

KELLER — The Maypearl Lady Panthers fought back from an 0-2 match deficit to tie the match and force a fifth set, but Callisburg prevailed, 25-22, 25-15, 17-25, 20-25, 15-9 on Tuesday night at Fossil Ridge High School in the bi-district round of the 3A Region II playoffs.

The senior trio of Victoria Southerland, Haleigh Arterberry and Lauren Pieper led the way in their final high school volleyball match for District 9-3A runner-up Maypearl (27-16). Southerland finished with 16 kills and 16 digs, while Arterberry added 11 kills and Pieper finished with 10 kills, 22 assists and three aces.

Other Lady Panther contributors included senior Madi Robinson with 29 digs and three aces; senior Lex Berryman with four blocks; junior Courtney Spear with 24 assists; and sophomore Addison Allen with 14 digs.

Callisburg (25-12-1) advanced to face Pattonville Prairiland in the area round.

Wolfe City def. Italy 3-0

KAUFMAN — The Italy Lady Gladiators ended their postseason run in a 2A Region II bi-district loss to the Wolfe City Lady Wolves on Tuesday night, 27-25, 25-17, 25-18.

The Lady Gladiators finished 16-9 overall after finishing with a 9-5 mark against their district opponents.

Keri Scott finished with eight kills and 10 digs for Italy, Cadence Hopgood added seven kills and Brooklyn Steinmetz ended up with 22 assists and 10 digs. All three are seniors. Freshman Landry Janek added 15 digs.

Other Lady Gladiator seniors playing their final match include Sadie Hinz, Danaisia McCowan, Karley Sigler, Courtney Saich and Morgan Brown.

Wolfe City (15-16) advanced to face Bremond in the area round on Thursday night.

OCS def. Brazos Christian 3-1

The three-time TAPPS Class 2A state champion Ovilla Christian Lady Eagles tuned up for the playoffs on Tuesday with a 25-18, 28-26, 21-25, 25-16 non-district win over Bryan Brazos Christian.

Freshman Sophie Henry finished with 18 kills and six blocks, while sophomore London Upchurch added nine kills, 28 assists, 11 digs and a block and sophomore Jadyn White had six kills, five aces and 16 digs. Junior Gabi Noice and freshman Zoey Hensley added 18 digs each.

The Lady Eagles (31-8-2) have a bi-district bye and will play in the area round at home on Tuesday against either Abilene Christian or Longview Christian. The TAPPS state semifinals and finals are set for Nov. 18-19.