Lady Indians set sights on playoffs

Daily Light report

The Waxahachie Lady Indians were set to take on the Belton Lady Tigers in the bi-district round of the Class 6A Region II volleyball playoffs on Tuesday night at Glen Rose High School.

The Lady Indians (31-16) are making their 20th straight postseason appearance, all under head coach Sandy Faussett-Stoops, who is closing in on 900 career victories. The Lady Indians finished second in District 11-6A with an 11-3 mark.

The winner of this match will advance to take on either Rockwall or Rowlett in the area round this weekend. WHS last season advanced to the area round, beating Harker Heights in three sets and falling to Sachse in four sets.

Belton (21-15, 10-5) finished in a three-way tie for second place in District 12-6A and finished with the No. 3 seed after a tiebreaker mini-tournament on Friday.

In a warm-up match on Saturday, the Lady Indians hosted District 14-5A champion and Class 5A No. 14-ranked Midlothian at Mike Turner Gymnasium and came away with a 19-25, 25-13, 25-16, 25-16 loss.

Other Ellis County teams got a jump on bi-district play on Monday night.

Midlothian traveled to Kaufman for its opening-round clash with Royse City in the 5A Region II bracket and cruised to a 25-19, 25-10, 25-19 sweep. The Lady Panthers (36-7) will face either Marshall or Huntsville next in the area round.

Midlothian Heritage, coming off its thrilling five-set tiebreaker win over Ferris on Friday night, traveled to Dallas’ Ellis Davis Fieldhouse and dispatched Dallas Lincoln with ease, 25-13, 25-5, 25-10. The Jaguars (29-18) will face Tuesday’s Carrollton Ranchview-Melissa winner in the 4A Region II area round.

On Tuesday, Region II bi-district play was set to continue. Red Oak was scheduled to face North Forney in 5A Region II, while Ferris was to take on North Dallas in a 4A Region II match. Maypearl and Callisburg were set to meet in 3A, while Italy and Wolfe City were paired in Class 2A with the winner to face Bremond.

Avalon drew a bi-district bye in 1A Region II and will take on Hubbard in the area round on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Hillsboro.