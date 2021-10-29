WHS tops DeSoto in 11-6A finale

Daily Light report

The Waxahachie Lady Indians are entering their 20th playoff appearance in a row with quite a bit of momentum.

The Lady Indians defended the home floor at Mike Turner Gymnasium on Tuesday night with a three-set sweep of a strong DeSoto club, 25-21, 25-16, 25-22, to drop the curtain on District 11-6A play in possession of the No. 2 seed.

WHS (31-15, 11-3) will take on the District 12-6A No. 3 seed early this coming week at a site and time to be determined.

Which team that will be remained to be seen going into Friday evening, as Copperas Cove, Killeen Ellison and Belton finished tied for second and were facing a three-way mini-tournament at Harker Heights for seeding. District 11-6A champion Mansfield and third-place Waco Midway are also waiting.

In Tuesday’s match, Mia Sanchez had nine kills for the Lady Indians, Abby Fuller served three aces and Rylee Robinson finished with 14 digs.

The opening set was close until a Tionna Owens block opened up a 23-20 WHS lead and helped the Lady Indians on their way to a 1-0 match lead. In the second set, DeSoto jumped out to a 9-6 lead before the Lady Indians came storming back with eight straight points to take the set comfortably.

Jh’Kyah Head’s kill on match point closed out the sweep in the third and final set.

Caitlin Shaw led DeSoto (27-10-3, 8-6) with 12 kills. Hope Briggs added four blocks, Miya Benson had 17 digs and Iyanah Taylor finished with 19 assists.

The Lady Eagles advance to the playoffs as the No. 4 seed and will take on District 12-6A champion Bryan in the bi-district round.