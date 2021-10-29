Volleyball roundup: Red Oak preps for playoffs with road sweep

Daily Light report

WACO — Gracie Lee and Kennedy Washington each notched 17 kills as the Red Oak Lady Hawks closed out the 2021 regular season on Tuesday night with a 25-13, 25-15, 25-18 sweep of Waco University on the road, moving above the .500 mark for the first time since mid-August.

The Lady Hawks (21-20, 10-2) are the No. 2 seed in District 14-5A and will open the Class 5A Region II playoffs early this coming week against the No. 3 team out of 13-5A. They await resolution of a tie between city rivals Forney and North Forney, which deadlocked in second place at the end of district play.

Chloe Munoz added five aces, Mizani McKellar had 14 digs, Makinzie Taplin had 31 assists and Alayna Ryan-Guerrero issued 11 assists for the Lady Hawks.

Midlothian def. Joshua 3-0

The Class 5A No. 15-ranked Midlothian Lady Panthers closed out a perfect run in District 14-5A on Tuesday night with a 25-12, 25-12, 25-21 sweep over Joshua at Dieterich Middle School.

The Lady Panthers (34-7, 12-0) did not drop a set in district games this season, going 36-0.

Kenna Buchanan led the Lady Panthers with 13 kills and two aces, while Kennedy King and Killian Armstrong each added 10 kills. Jenna McMichael finished with 18 digs and Lauren Safrit with 17 digs, and Karli Rector had 21 assists and 13 digs in the win.

The Lady Panthers will take on Royse City in the bi-district round of the 5A Region II playoffs.

Heritage def. Hillsboro 3-0

HILLSBORO — The Midlothian Heritage Jaguars sealed a District 11-4A co-championship on Tuesday night with a 25-11, 25-22, 25-11 sweep of Hillsboro.

The Jags (27-18, 11-1) were led by sophomore Grace Sweeney with eight kills, seven digs and five blocks, putting her over 500 kills for the year and setting a new school record for kills in a single season. Allie Schmidt added six kills, and Cayla Williams each chipped in with six kills and eight blocks.

Emilee Casey served seven aces and Kensey Clifton finished with 22 assists for the Jags, who will begin the playoffs next week.

Alvarado def. Ferris 3-2

ALVARADO — Despite Tuesday’s five-set loss to Alvarado, the Ferris Lady Jackets are headed to the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

The Lady Jackets (23-9, 7-5) tied with Alvarado for third place but will be the No. 3 seed out of District 11-4A.