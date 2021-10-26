Lady Indians go distance vs. Mansfield

Daily Light report

The Waxahachie Lady Indians gave District 11-6A champion Mansfield High all the fight it could handle on Friday evening at Mike Turner Gymnasium, and the Lady Indians took a 2-0 set lead before dropping a five-set thriller, 23-25, 19-25, 25-22, 25-13, 15-13.

The Lady Indians (30-15, 10-3) were led by Mia Sanchez with 18 kills, Jh’Kyah Head with 12 kills and Hannah Morgan with 10 kills. Amber Morgan finished with eight kills, while Rylee Robinson fadded 26 digs, Maddie Fuller contributed 20 digs, Savannah Johnson added three blocks, Abby Fuller had 13 digs, and Brooklyn Baskin and Taylor Cavazos each served two aces.

Ava Roberts led Mansfield (31-15, 13-0) with 19 kills and Brynn Williams added 17 kills.

The Lady Indians took the first two sets on their home floor and were poised to make it a sweep, as Hannah Morgan got a block for the winning point in the opening set. But Mansfield bounced back strongly to take the next two sets and forced a deciding fifth set that came down to the end.

The Lady Indians were scheduled to close out the regular season against fourth-place DeSoto on Tuesday evening at Mike Turner Gymnasium, and still needed a match win to claim second place outright and avoid a potential tie with Waco Midway.

The Lady Indians will open the Class 6A Region II volleyball playoffs next week against a District 12-6A opponent to be determined. It will be the Lady Indians’ 20th consecutive postseason appearance.