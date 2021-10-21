Lady Indians put away Lake Ridge on the road

Daily Light report

MANSFIELD — The Waxahachie Lady Indians got an early test from host Mansfield Lake Ridge on Tuesday evening, but the playoff-bound Lady Indians won the final two sets by double-digit margins to claim a 25-23, 22-25, 25-14, 25-15 victory in District 11-6A volleyball play.

Senior Jh’Kyah Head was strong at the net once again, leading the way with 15 kills and two blocks for WHS (30-14, 10-2). Amber Morgan added 14 kills and two blocks, and Maddie Fuller had a monster match with 38 assists and 35 digs.

Other contributors included Rylee Robinson with 24 digs and eight assists; Abby Fuller with three service aces; Brooklyn Baskin with a dozen digs and two aces; Mia Sanchez with nine kills and two blocks; Savannah Johnson with six kills and two blocks; and Taylor Cavazos with nine assists.

Clair Redmon led host Lake Ridge (20-21, 4-8) with 13 kills and Makenzie Washington added 10 kills. Maddie Halfmann recorded 26 assists.

The Lady Indians, who will be making their 20th consecutive postseason appearance under head coach Sandy Faussett-Stoops, were scheduled to host district unbeaten Mansfield High (30-15, 12-0) on Friday evening at Mike Turner Gymnasium in a pre-homecoming showdown between No. 1 vs. No. 2. They will end the regular season on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. with a home match against DeSoto.

The four playoff qualifiers are all set in District 11-6A, but the order of finish is still not official.

Mansfield and WHS hold down the top two spots, but DeSoto and Waco Midway entered Friday evening’s match against each other at Midway tied for third place. DeSoto won their first meeting on their home floor on Sept. 28, three sets to one.