Volleyball roundup: Lady Hawks soar past Turner on road

Daily Light report

CARROLLTON — The playoff-bound Red Oak Lady Hawks took a breather from the rigors of District 14-5A volleyball play and came away with an impressive 25-17, 25-11, 25-12 non-district sweep of Carrollton Turner on Tuesday evening.

Gracie Lee led the Lady Hawks (19-20, 8-2) with 11 kills and three blocks, while Alayna Ryan-Guerrero added 15 assists, 13 digs, three blocks and three aces. Kendall Aitken and Chloe Munoz each finished with three aces as Red Oak served 13 overall, and Larian Johnson also had three blocks.

The Lady Hawks were scheduled to return to district play on Friday against Corsicana at home. They will travel to Waco University on Tuesday for a 6:30 p.m. match that will drop the curtain on the regular season. Barring a slip-up, the Lady Hawks will be the No. 2 seed out of 14-5A in the bi-district round.

Last season, Red Oak qualified for the playoffs and finished third in the district, but had to cancel the rest of its season because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

MHS def. Cleburne 3-0

CLEBURNE — The Class 5A No. 16-ranked Midlothian Lady Panthers (32-7, 11-0) are hitting the gas pedal as the playoffs approach, and took no prisoners on Tuesday in a 25-8, 25-10, 25-8 road rout of Cleburne.

The Lady Panthers were led by junior Kenna Buchanan, who had 13 kills. Alacia Ledoux led Cleburne (11-20, 5-5), which has also clinched a postseason berth, with six kills.

MHS drew the district’s open date Friday. They will close out the 14-5A schedule on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at home against Joshua, which sits in third place.

HHS def. Venus 3-0

VENUS — The Midlothian Heritage volleyball team stayed on course for a District 11-4A co-championship on Tuesday with a 25-17, 25-14, 25-11 sweep of Venus.

Grace Sweeney and Cayla Williams each had seven kills, Sydney Dickson six kills and Emilee Casey five kills as the Jaguars (26-18, 10-1) shared the spoils. Dickson also had four aces, while Kensey Clifton added 12 assists and 10 digs in the win.

The Jags also drew the district bye on Friday. They will travel to Hillsboro on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. match to end the regular season. A tiebreaker match against Class 4A No. 18-ranked Godley for seeding will take place next week if the two teams remain tied for first place.

Maypearl def. Dallas A+ 3-0

MAYPEARL — Victoria Southerland led the way with 14 kills on Tuesday as the Maypearl Lady Panthers rolled to a 25-6, 25-10, 25-10 District 9-3A sweep over Dallas A+ Academy.

Lauren Pieper had 18 assists and served six aces as Maypearl (26-13, 12-1) totaled 23 aces as a team. Tatem Dodson added 11 digs in the win.

The Lady Panthers had been scheduled to celebrate Senior Night on Friday against Dallas Hampton Uplift Prep at home, but Maypearl ISD announced that the match has been moved to Hampton and will be played on Saturday at 10 a.m. A win would clinch no worse than a share of the 9-3A championship.

Blooming Grove def. Palmer 3-0

BLOOMING GROVE — The visiting Lady Bulldogs put up a fight on Tuesday, but Blooming Grove pulled away for a 25-23, 25-22, 25-11 win in District 18-3A action.

Parker Reese finished with six kills for Palmer (10-18, 4-8). Cambry Cortez added five kills, three aces and seven assists; Morgan Zabojnik finished with 15 digs and three aces; Chloe Cisneros had five kills and 11 digs; and Alexis Villasenor recorded eight assists.

The Lady Bulldogs were scheduled to travel to Mildred on Friday afternoon. They will wrap up the season at home on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. against Eustace.

Italy def. Morgan 3-0

ITALY — The playoff-bound Lady Gladiators used a balanced attack on Tuesday as they swept the Morgan Lady Eagles, 25-9, 25-17, 25-12, in a District 15-2A match.

Cadence Hopgood finished with six kills, followed by Courtney Saich with five and Sadie Hinz and Morgan Brown with four for Italy. Hopgood and Keri Scott each served two aces, while Scott had 10 digs and Brooklyn Steinmetz dished out 18 assists.

Italy honored its seniors at Tuesday’s game: Brown, Hinz, Hopgood, Saich, Scott, Steinmetz, Jada Edwards, Karley Sigler, Danaisia McCowan and Daphne Blackburn.

The Lady Gladiators (16-5, 9-2) were scheduled to travel to Rio Vista on Friday afternoon. They will end the regular season on Tuesday at home against Class 2A No. 15-ranked Blum.

OCS def. Longview Trinity 3-0

OVILLA — Freshman Sophie Henry dominated with 17 kills and eight blocks as the Ovilla Christian Lady Eagles stayed unbeaten in TAPPS District 3-2A play with a 25-15, 25-16, 25-5 sweep of Longview Trinity School of Texas on Monday night.

Kristen Prendergast added seven kills, London Upchurch had 30 assists and five aces, Maddie Remek finished with four aces, and Gabi Noice had 10 digs for the three-time state champion Lady Eagles (27-8-2, 6-0).

The Lady Eagles took on Watauga Harvest Christian on Thursday night in a non-district match. They will host Longview Christian on Tuesday at 6 p.m. and will close out the regular season next Thursday at Garland Christian.