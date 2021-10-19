Lady Indians make it 20 straight playoffs

Daily Light report

DUNCANVILLE — It’s now officially 20 playoff seasons in a row for head coach Sandy Faussett-Stoops and the Waxahachie Lady Indians.

The Lady Indians slipped up in the first set and let Duncanville steal a 1-0 match lead Friday night, but the Lady Indians regrouped and finished off a 22-25, 25-20, 25-12, 25-17 victory over the Pantherettes to punch a playoff ticket that goes back to almost the beginning of the millennium.

The win mathematically sealed another postseason appearance for WHS (29-14, 9-2), which holds second place in the District 11-6A standings, a game up on third-place DeSoto and two up on fourth-place Waco Midway.

Amber Morgan amassed 16 kills to lead the Lady Indians, while Macy Murphee added eight kills in the win. Jh’Kyah Head finished with two blocks and Rylee Robinson had 24 digs.

After the opening set, the match remained tight until a kill by Georgi Horn gave WHS an 18-17 lead, and the Lady Indians went on to win seven of the next nine points to even the match at a set apiece. The next two frames were all WHS, as Head finished off the victory with the game-winning point in the fourth set.

The Lady Indians were scheduled to travel to Mansfield Lake Ridge on Tuesday evening, and still have unfinished business as they look at a long-shot chance to claim a share of the 11-6A title.

They will take on district unbeaten Mansfield High at Mike Turner Gymnasium at 5:30 p.m. on Friday in what should be a tasty homecoming appetizer, before ending the regular season next Tuesday evening at home against DeSoto.