Lady Indians sweep Midway at home

Daily Light report

Payback for a previous road loss was achieved at Mike Turner Gymnasium on Tuesday night, as the Waxahachie Lady Indians moved to the brink of clinching their 20th consecutive volleyball playoff berth with a 25-18, 25-21, 25-23 sweep of Waco Midway in District 11-6A action.

The Lady Indians (28-14, 8-2) maintained second place in the 11-6A standings with the victory, and entered Friday’s slate of games with a chance to mathematically clinch the postseason by defeating Duncanville on the road.

On Tuesday, WHS seized control of the first set early by jumping out to a 13-7 lead and maintaining the margin. The going was tougher in the second set, but the Lady Indians again were able to protect their cushion as they went up 2-0 in the match.

Midway took a 9-7 lead in the third set and threatened to extend the match, but the Lady Indians righted the ship and then held off a late Lady Panther comeback bid to complete the sweep.

The Lady Indians previously had dropped a match at Midway in four sets on Sept. 14. The only other district setback for WHS was against first–place Mansfield High, which has yet to suffer a district setback.

Miriam Williams had seven kills and Jade Washington added 16 digs to lead the visiting Lady Panthers (20-19, 6-4) in defeat.

Following Friday’s match, the Lady Indians will travel to Mansfield Lake Ridge on Tuesday for a 5:30 p.m. first serve.