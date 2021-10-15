Volleyball roundup: Playoff-bound ROHS tops Joshua

Daily Light report

RED OAK — The Red Oak Lady Hawks tightened their hold on second place in District 14-5A and clinched a playoff return on Tuesday night with a 25-22, 25-19, 25-17 sweep of Joshua.

Gracie Lee and Kennedy Washington each had a dozen kills for the Lady Hawks (17-20, 7-2). Lee and Victoria Harvey added four blocks each, Alayna Ryan-Guerrero had 10 digs and three blocks, and Makinzie Taplin wound up with 29 assists, 11 digs and three aces,

Additionally, Mizani McKellar had 17 digs, Washington chipped in with three blocks, and Chloe Munoz added three aces in the win.

The Lady Hawks were scheduled to travel to Ennis on Friday afternoon. They draw the district open date on Tuesday and will travel to Carrollton Turner for a 7 p.m. first serve.

MHS def. Corsicana 3-0

CORSICANA — The Class 5A No. 18-ranked Lady Panthers set the cruise control on Tuesday night with a 25-14, 25-7, 25-12 sweep of Corsicana, reaching the 30-win plateau for the year.

Kenna Buchanan led the way once again with 11 kills along with three aces. Killian Armstrong added six kills, Jenna McMichael recorded 17 digs, Lauren Safrit had 12 digs and four aces, Karli Rector and Lilian Garay combined for 14 and 12 assists respectively, and Uryah Guevara finished with two blocks for MHS.

The Lady Panthers (30-7, 9-0) were scheduled to host Waco University on Friday. They will venture to Cleburne on Tuesday night for a 6:30 p.m. match.

HHS def. Ferris 3-0

FERRIS — The Heritage Jaguars had a tough match against Ferris on Tuesday, but came away with a closely-played 25-23, 25-21, 25-23 sweep in District 11-4A play.

The opening set was tight all the way as the Lady Jackets hung tough, but a Sydney Dickson kill and a Rhali Adams ace broke a 23-all tie and gave HHS the 1-0 match lead. The second set was a little less tense as Cayla Williams’ block opened up an 18-11 gap en route to taking a 2-0 lead.

The Jags (24-18, 8-1) were slated to host Life Waxahachie on Friday afternoon. They will visit Venus on Tuesday evening with a 6 p.m. start. Ferris (21-7, 5-3), meanwhile, was set to go to Godley on Friday and will travel to Life on Tuesday, with a 5 p.m. first serve.

Maypearl def. Madison 3-0

MAYPEARL — Victoria Southerland finished with a match-high 11 kills on Tuesday as the Lady Panthers breezed past Dallas Madison, 25-7, 25-7, 25-11, in a District 9-3A match.

Courtney Spear had six aces and Lex Berryman served up five more as the Lady Panthers had 23 total. Zoe Huskins added eight kills and three blocks, Lauren Pieper finished with 18 assists and 15 digs, and Madi Robinson had 11 digs in the easy win.

The Lady Panthers (24-13, 10-1) had a huge match scheduled for Friday at Grandview, which handed Maypearl its only district loss to date. They will host Dallas A+ Academy on Tuesday beginning at 6 p.m.

Malakoff def. Palmer 3-0

PALMER — The young Lady Bulldogs proved to be no pushover on their home floor as they battled District 18-3A colleague Malakoff to a 25-23, 25-14, 25-22 loss on Tuesday.

Cambry Cortez led Palmer with eight kills and 10 digs, followed by Samantha Maddox and Parker Reese with six kills each. Maddox added four aces and Reese two blocks, while Alexis Villasenor had 13 assists and 10 digs, Morgan Zabojnik had 25 digs and Chloe Cisneros contributed 12 digs.

The Lady Bulldogs (9-17, 3-7) were to travel to winless Kemp for a district match on Friday. They will stay on the road at Blooming Grove on Tuesday, with first serve set for 6:30 p.m.

Italy def. Itasca 3-0

ITASCA — The playoff-bound Lady Gladiators got 10 kills from Cadence Hopgood and nine more from Sadie Hinz in a 25-11, 25-10, 25-14 sweep of Itasca on Tuesday in District 15-2A play.

Brooklyn Steinmetz had 29 assists and two aces, Hinz added two blocks, and Landry Janek finished with 15 digs for Italy in the sweep.

The Lady Gladiators (15-4, 8-1) were scheduled to travel to Avalon on Friday afternoon. They will host Morgan on Tuesday at 5 p.m.