Lady Indians put away Cedar Hill in 3

Daily Light report

CEDAR HILL — The Waxahachie Lady Indians took care of business on Friday evening as they handled Cedar Hill in straight sets, 25-6, 25-15, 25-13 in District 11-6A volleyball play.

The easy victory kept the Lady Indians (27-14, 7-2) in second place in the district standings headed into Tuesday night’s slate of matches, one game up on third-place DeSoto and Waco Midway.

Jh’Kyah Head led the way with 15 kills for WHS, while Amber Morgan added nine kills. Rylee Robinson added five aces, and Abby Fuller and Maddie Fuller three aces each.

The Lady Indians set the tone early by scoring the first seven points of the first set. Morgan’s kill clinched the second set, and WHS closed out the third and final set with Head’s kill.

The Lady Indians were scheduled to host Midway at Mike Turner Gymnasium on Tuesday evening, looking to avenge one of their two district losses. The Lady Panthers held off the Lady Indians in four sets at Midway in their previous meeting on Sept. 17.

WHS will travel to Duncanville on Friday at 5:30 p.m. with a chance to clinch the team’s 20th-straight playoff berth under head coach Sandy Faussett-Stoops.