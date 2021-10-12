Volleyball roundup: No. 18 MHS takes 3 sets from Red Oak

Daily Light report

The Class 5A No. 18-ranked Midlothian Lady Panthers clinched a playoff berth and set their sights on a District 14-5A championship on Friday night after sweeping Red Oak, 25-20, 25-18, 25-10, at Frank Seale Middle School.

Junior Kenna Buchanan, who recorded her 1,000th career kill last Tuesday against Ennis, and Killian Armstrong each had a dozen kills to lead the way for the Lady Panthers (29-7, 8-0). Angelina Masojc and Lauren Safrit each had two blocks, Karli Rector adde 21 assists and freshman Lilian Garay had 10 assists.

The back row was very balanced, with libero Jenna McMichael leading the way with nine digs and Buchanan and Safrit each contributing seven digs.

Gracie Lee led Red Oak (16-20, 6-2) with seven kills. Mizani McKellar added nine digs, Makinzie Taplin eight digs, and Alayna Ryan-Guerrero and Taplin finished with seven assists each.

The Lady Panthers were scheduled to travel to Corsicana on Tuesday evening as the finish line for the regular season draws nearer. They will host Waco University on Friday for a 5 p.m. first serve, and will travel to Cleburne next Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Red Oak, meanwhile, had a home tilt scheduled against Joshua on Tuesday. They will travel to Ennis on Friday for a 5 p.m. first serve.

HHS def. Godley 3-2

The Midlothian Heritage volleyball team put themselves back on track for at least a share of the District 11-4A volleyball championship on Friday night as they rallied from a set down to defeat Class 4A No. 14-ranked Godley, 25-21, 22-25, 25-27, 25-20, 15-10.

The Jaguars (23-18, 7-1) moved into a tie with the Lady Wildcats for first place with the victory and avenged a loss in the previous meeting on Sept. 14 at Godley that snapped a 33-game HHS district win streak. If form holds, HHS and Godley would finish as co-champions and would either play off for seeding or flip a coin.

Junior Emilee Casey’s kill closed out the first set on a winning note, then the Jags had to weather the storm as Godley (26-8, 7-1) took the next two hard-fought frames to go up two sets to one. The Jags were a point away from taking the third set as sophomore Grace Sweeney finished for a 25-24 lead, but the Lady Cats took the next three points.

In the fourth set, HHS zoomed out to a 12-3 advantage after a huge block by Sydney Dickson, and Sweeney leveled the match at two apiece with her set-clinching kill. The Jags went on to take the fifth and deciding set.

The Jags were scheduled to travel to Ferris on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. first serve. They will host Life Waxahachie on Friday at 4:30 p.m., and will travel to Venus next Tuesday for a 6 p.m. start. Following an open date next Friday, Oct. 22, they will close out the regular season on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at Hillsboro.

Maypearl def. Keene 3-0

MAYPEARL — The Lady Panthers used a balanced attack at the net to cruise past visiting Keene, 25-9, 25-10, 25-23, in a District 9-3A match on Friday evening.

Haleigh Arterberry finished with seven kills and six digs, and Lex Berryman and Victoria Southerland each had six kills for the Lady Panthers (23-13, 9-1). Berryman added six blocks, Lauren Pieper recorded 17 assists and five aces, and Zoe Huskins chipped in with four blocks.

The Lady Panthers were slated to host Dallas Madison on Tuesday evening. They will travel to first-place and Class 3A No. 17-ranked Grandview on Friday at 5 p.m. needing a match win to square the season series and give Maypearl a shot at a share of the district championship.

Scurry-Rosser def. Palmer 3-0

SCURRY — The Lady Bulldogs bounced back strong in the second set, but Class 3A No. 13-ranked Scurry-Rosser went on to a 25-7, 26-24, 25-12 win on Friday night in District 18-3A action.

Chloe Cisneros and freshman Samantha Maddox led Palmer with five kills each. Taylor Rhoades finished with seven blocks, Morgan Zabojnik had 10 digs and three aces, Alexis Villasenor had 11 assists and 12 digs, and Cisneros contributed 11 digs.

The Lady Bulldogs (9-16, 3-6) were scheduled to host Malakoff on Tuesday. They will travel to Kemp on Friday for a 4:30 p.m. match.

Italy def. Covington 3-0

ITALY — The Lady Gladiators were pushed by Covington in the second and third sets, but went on to a 25-16, 27-25, 25-21 win in District 15-2A play on Thursday night.

Cadence Hopgood paced Italy with 10 kills. Sadie Hinz added five kills and three blocks, Landry Janek 17 digs, Keri Scott four kills and 11 digs, and Brooklyn Steinmetz 23 assists.

The Lady Gladiators (14-4, 7-1) were scheduled to travel to rival Itasca on Tuesday evening. They will make the short jaunt to Avalon to take on the Lady Eagles on Friday at 4 p.m.

OCS def. Longview Christian 3-0

LONGVIEW — Making their second trip to East Texas in as many weeks, the Ovilla Christian School Lady Eagles eased to a 25-8, 25-13, 25-10 sweep of Longview Christian in a TAPPS District 3-2A match on Thursday night.

Freshman Sophie Henry had 14 kills and two blocks for the Lady Eagles. Jadyn White added 24 digs and three aces, Maddie Remek had 11 digs and three aces, Gabi Noice contributed 18 digs, and London Upchurch doled out 25 assists.

OCS (24-8-2, 3-0) was scheduled to host Garland Christian on Tuesday. They will host Dallas First Baptist on Thursday at 7 p.m.