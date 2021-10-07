Lady Indians coast past Waco on road

Daily Light report

WACO — The second half of District 11-6A play began much like the first half did, as the Waxahachie Lady Indians cruised to a straight-set sweep over last-place Waco High on Tuesday night, 25-7, 25-8, 25-9.

nullJh’Kyah Head finished with 12 kills and Tionna Owens added eight kills to lead the Lady Indians (26-14, 6-2). However, numerous others contributed as Mia Sanchez wound up with five kills, Amber Morgan with four, Hannah Morgan and Macy Murphee with three each, and Maddie Fuller, Georgi Horn and Savannah Johnson all with two kills apiece.

Rylee Robinson registered three aces on her first five serves of the match to send the Lady Indians off and running in the opening set. The host Lady Lions gamely hung tough early in the second set, but Murphee’s kill gave WHS the lead for good at 6-5 and the team took command from there.

Brooklyn Baskin chipped in with two aces on the evening; and Abby Fuller recorded five digs, Taylor Dickson four digs and Emma Borders two digs for the Lady Indians, who were scheduled to travel to Cedar Hill on Friday evening.

WHS will host Waco Midway at Mike Turner Gymnasium on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. looking to square the season series and improve their potential postseason seeding. The Lady Panthers held off the Lady Indians in four sets at Midway in their previous meeting on Sept. 17. The two teams entered Friday’s matches tied for second place in 11-6A, two full games behind league-unbeaten Mansfield High.

The magic number for clinching WHS’ 20th playoff appearance in a row sat at 5 entering the weekend as the Lady Indians led fifth-place Duncanville by two games with six district matches to go.