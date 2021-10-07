Volleyball roundup: ROHS, MHS slouch toward collision

Daily Light report

RED OAK — The Red Oak volleyball Lady Hawks continued their run of strong District 14-5A play on Tuesday as they surged to a three-set home sweep over Cleburne, 25-19, 25-18, 25-22.

Big numbers were plentiful for the Lady Hawks as Gracie Lee and Kennedy Washington each notched 16 kills and Alayna Ryan-Guerrero was impressive with 10 kills, 20 assists and 10 digs. Washington also chipped in with two blocks, while Makinzie Taplin recorded 21 assists and 13 digs and Mizani McKellar had 18 digs.

The Lady Hawks (16-19, 6-1) were scheduled to travel to Midlothian on Friday for a huge clash that will likely decide the course of the 14-5A race. Friday’s match was to be held at Frank Seale Middle School because of floor work at MHS Arena. Midlothian swept the first meeting at Red Oak on Sept. 14.

Red Oak will host third-place Joshua on Tuesday and will travel to Ennis next Friday as the Lady Hawks zero in on a return to the Class 5A volleyball playoffs.

Midlothian def. Ennis 3-0

Kenna Buchanan led the way with 11 kills and in the process, recorded her 1,000th career kill as the Class 5A No. 18 Lady Panthers (28-7, 7-0) tripled their pleasure on Tuesday night, brooming county rival Ennis by identical set scores of 25-13.

Lauren Safrit contributed seven kills and 11 digs, and Killian Armstrong also contributed seven kills.

Jenna Carmichael added 18 digs and three aces, Karli Rector had 22 assists and freshman Lilian Garay had 14 assists for the Lady Panthers. All but the aforementioned Garay are juniors.

McMichael ranks second in the state in total digs with 582, according to statistics reported by coaches on MaxPreps.

The Lady Panthers (28-7, 7-0) were set to take on Red Oak on Friday at Frank Seale Middle School with a chance to clinch a playoff berth with a victory.

Heritage def. Alvarado 3-1

ALVARADO — The host Lady Indians stunned Midlothian Heritage in the first set, but that motivated the Jaguars to assert 11-4A hegemony in the following three sets en route to a 23-25, 25-10, 25-15, 25-15 result on Friday.

Super soph Grace Sweeney continued to dominate the net with 14 kills, and added eight aces as HHS served up 19 total as a team. Senior Kensey Clifton contributed 21 assists and 12 blocks.

Allie Schmidt double-doubled with 11 assists and 10 digs; Emilee Casey had four aces and two blocks; Rhali Adams added three aces and 14 digs; and Cayla Williams also had two blocks.

The Jags (22-18, 6-1) were slated for a Friday afternoon home rematch against Class 4A No. 14 Godley and a chance to reclaim a tie for the district lead. Godley previously had snapped a 33-game HHS district win streak on their home court Sept. 14.

The Jags will travel to Ferris on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. first serve.

Ferris def. Venus 3-0

FERRIS — The Lady Yellowjackets continued their winning play in District 11-4A with a 25-17, 25-10, 25-17 sweep of Venus on Tuesday.

Keely Wallen racked up 17 kills for the visiting Lady Bulldogs. No statistics were provided for Ferris.

The Lady Jackets (21-6, 5-2) had a bye on Friday and will host Heritage on Tuesday night.

Life Waxahachie def. Hillsboro 3-1

HILLSBORO —The Lady Mustangs dropped the second set but recovered for a 26-24, 24-26, 25-14, 25-13 victory over Hillsboro on Tuesday night in a District 11-4A match.

Life volleyball statistics for leading star players were not made available.

The Lady Mustangs (7-11, 3-4) were scheduled to travel to Alvarado on Friday. They will host Venus on Tuesday.

Maypearl def. Life Oak Cliff 3-0

DALLAS — Victoria Southerland chalked up 10 kills and 14 digs, leading Maypearl to the mathematical brink of playoff qualification a 25-11, 25-8, 25-9 sweep of Life Oak Cliff on Tuesday night.

Lex Berryman wound up with seven kills and three blocks, and Haleigh Arterberry also had seven kills. Lauren Pieper had 18 assists and nine digs, and Courtney Spear finished with 14 assists.

The Lady Panthers (22-13, 8-1) were scheduled to host Keene on Friday afternoon. They will remain home on Tuesday against Dallas Madison at 5 p.m.

Palmer def. Rice 3-2

PALMER — Junior Chloe Cisneros led the way with 17 kills and 32 digs, and Cambry Cortez recorded 24 digs, 18 assists and seven aces as the Lady Bulldogs stayed alive in the District 18-3A playoff chase with a 27-25, 22-25, 25-21, 14-25, 15-10 victory over Rice on Tuesday night.

Parker Reese added a dozen kills, Taylor Rhoades made nine blocks, Alexis Villasenor had 19 assists and Morgan Zabojnik chipped in with 15 digs for the Lady Bulldogs.

Palmer (9-15, 3-5) was set to travel to district leader and Class 3A No. 13-ranked Scurry-Rosser on Friday. The Lady Bulldogs will play host to Malakoff on Tuesday starting at 6:30 p.m.

Italy def. Kopperl 3-0

KOPPERL — Bouncing back strongly after being ambushed by Blum over the weekend, the Lady Gladiators took it out on Kopperl on Tuesday, rolling to a 25-6, 25-10, 25-13 District 15-2A sweep.

Sadie Hinz was the team leader with five finishes as the Lady Gladiators had a very balanced kill sheet. Keri Scott served six aces and added six digs, and Brooklyn Steinmetz doled out 19 assists.

The Lady Gladiators (13-4, 6-1) hosted Covington on Thursday. They will venture to neighboring Itasca on Tuesday evening.

FW Nolan def. OCS 3-0

FORT WORTH — The Lady Eagles hung with TAPPS Class 6A power Fort Worth Nolan Catholic for one set, but the bigger school pulled rank with a 25-20, 25-14, 25-8 sweep on Tuesday night.

Freshman Sophie Henry led the way yet again with seven kills, while London Upchurch added 16 assists, 10 digs and two aces. Gabi Noice had 14 digs and Maddie Remek had 10 digs for OCS (23-8-2, 2-0).

The Lady Eagles were scheduled to travel to Longview Christian on Thursday evening for district action, and will host Garland Christian on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Don't see your team's results? Encourage your Ellis County volleyball coach to submit their stats to news@waxahachietx.com .