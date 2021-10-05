Lady Indians pull out win at DeSoto

Daily Light report

DESOTO — The Waxahachie Lady Indians enter the second half of District 11-6A play tied for second place, and signaled on Friday evening that when the action eventually returns home for them, it’s going to be tough for the visitors.

The Lady Indians dropped the opening set against formerly state-ranked DeSoto, but regrouped over the next three sets for a gritty 25-23, 23-25, 25-22, 25-20 match win at DeSoto High School.

Jh'Kyah Head finished with a match-best 15 kills to pace the Lady Indians (25-14, 5-2), and Mia Sanchez and Amber Morgan each added 10 kills. Savannah Johnson finished with six kills, Rylee Robinson with 22 digs, Maddie Fuller with 14 digs, Abby Fuller with 12 digs and Brooklyn Baskin with a pair of aces.

Senior-laden DeSoto (24-6-3, 4-3) was led by Haley Davenport with 10 kills and 16 digs, Ra’Niya Brown with nine kills and seven blocks, and Caitlin Shaw with nine kills. Jyla Clayton chipped in with 24 assists.

Maddie Fuller’s ace in the first set gave WHS a 23-22 lead, but the Lady Eagles took the next three points to go up one set to none.

A strong kill by Johnson midway through the second set put the Lady Indians on top by a 14-13 count, and on the final point of the set, three huge digs in a row by Baskin, Maddie Fuller and Robinson set up the set-clinching point to square the match.

The Lady Indians were scheduled to visit last-place Waco High on Tuesday night, and will travel to Cedar Hill for a 5:30 p.m. district match. A crucial home tilt against Waco Midway at Mike Turner Gymnasium will follow next Tuesday, Oct. 12.

WHS is presently tied with Midway for second place as everyone makes the turn in 11-6A, with DeSoto and Duncanville knotted for fourth place at 4-3. Mansfield High (21-3, 7-0) holds a commanding two-game lead in first place.