Volleyball roundup: Red Oak extends surge with home sweep

Daily Light report

RED OAK — The Red Oak Lady Hawks stayed on course for a second clash with first-place Midlothian on Friday evening, as they came away with a three-set sweep of Waco University, 25-14, 25-18, 25-15, in District 14-5A volleyball action.

Kennedy Washington had 14 kills and five blocks to lead the Lady Hawks, while Alayna Ryan-Guerrero finished with nine kills and 12 assists and Makinzie Taplin registered seven kills and 18 assists. Gracie Lee added four kills and four blocks, and Mizani McKellar and Grace Francis each had eight digs.

The Lady Hawks (15-19, 5-1) were slated to entertain Cleburne on Tuesday night. They have a huge road match this Friday at first-place and state-ranked Midlothian at 5 p.m. that will likely determine the fate of the 14-5A race.

Midlothian def. Joshua 3-0

JOSHUA — The Class 5A No. 18-ranked Lady Panthers put an exclamation point on the first half of the district slate with a 25-22, 25-17, 25-10 sweep at third-place Joshua on Friday evening.

The Lady Panthers (27-7, 6-0) stayed unbeaten in 14-5A play and enter the second leg of district with a 1-game lead over rapidly-improving Red Oak and a 2-game lead over the host Lady Owls (19-15, 4-2). They can mathematically clinch a playoff berth as early as this Friday.

Kenna Buchanan led MHS with 14 kills, followed by Kennedy King with eight and Lauren Safrit with six as the Lady Panthers shared the spoils above the net. Jenna McMichael added 18 digs, Karli Rector 19 assists and freshman Lilian Garay 15 assists in the victory.

The Lady Panthers were scheduled to host Ennis on Tuesday night. After Friday’s match vs. Red Oak, they will also venture to Corsicana next Tuesday for a 6:30 p.m. first serve.

Heritage def. Hillsboro 3-0

The Midlothian Heritage Jaguars returned to District 11-4A play on Friday at home against Hillsboro and rolled to a three-set sweep, 25-11, 25-12, 25-15.

In the match, Lady Panther senior setter Kensey Clifton reached the 1,000-assist mark for her career.

The Jags (21-18, 5-1) were scheduled to travel to Alvarado on Tuesday night. They will host Class 4A No. 14 Godley (26-7, 6-0) on Friday for a 4:30 p.m. first serve, looking for payback for their first district loss since 2017 last month. They then will travel to Ferris next Tuesday.

Blum def. Italy 3-0

BLUM — The showdown for the District 15-2A lead didn’t come out as expected for Italy as the Lady Gladiators ran into a buzzsaw against Class 2A No. 14-ranked Blum on Friday night, 25-8, 25-2, 25-6.

Cadence Hopgood finished with three kills and Keri Scott added two kills and 10 digs for Italy (12-4, 5-1). Brooklyn Steinmetz finished with six assists, Ella Hudson finished with eight digs, and Kinley Cate and Taliyah Ezell added seven digs apiece.

The Lady Gladiators were scheduled to travel to Kopperl on Tuesday. They will host Covington on Friday afternoon with first serve set for 4 p.m.

OCS def. Longview Trinity 3-0

LONGVIEW — The long trip east for a TAPPS District 3-2A match was worth it for Ovilla Christian on Thursday night, as the three-time defending state champion Lady Eagles swept Trinity School of Texas, 25-14, 25-11, 25-14.

Freshman Sophie Henry led the way with 15 kills and six blocks for OCS (23-7-2, 2-0), and classmate Zoey Hensley served seven aces. London Upchurch added 27 assists and 10 digs, Gabi Noice 16 digs, and Jadyn White 11 digs in the victory.

The Lady Eagles were scheduled for a stern road test on Tuesday evening at TAPPS 6A power Fort Worth Nolan Catholic. They will hit Interstate 20 yet again this Thursday for a district match at Longview Christian at 6 p.m.