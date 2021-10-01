Lady Indians give first-place Mansfield a battle

Daily Light report

MANSFIELD — The Waxahachie Lady Indians took the fight to first-place Mansfield High and pulled out a first-set victory, but the host Lady Tigers were too strong on their home floor and came away with a four-set win, 20-25, 26-24, 25-21, 25-18, on Tuesday night to stay alone atop District 11-6A.

The Lady Indians (24-14, 4-2) battled back to take Set 1 after falling behind 4-0 early, as Savannah Johnson’s block got the momentum going.

The second set was a nailbiter with the Lady Indians keeping it close. Amber Morgan had a huge block to put WHS up 13-12, and Morgan later added a kill for a 16-15 Lady Indian advantage. Finishes by Brooklyn Baskin, Mia Sanchez and Jh’Kyah Head kept WHS on top, the latter making it 22-21, before Mansfield (24-15, 6-0) secured the set to knot the match.

The rest of the night went the Lady Tigers’ way as they won the next two hard-fought sets.

The Lady Indians were scheduled to travel to DeSoto (24-5-3, 4-2) to close out the first half of the District 11-6A schedule. They will travel to Waco High on Tuesday for a 5:30 p.m. first serve.

Entering Friday’s action, the Lady Indians were in a three-way tie for second place with DeSoto and Waco Midway, with Mansfield alone at the top. The three second-place teams enjoyed a two-game lead over Duncanville, Mansfield Lake Ridge and Cedar Hill putting them in position for postseason berths — which for WHS would be its 20th in a row.