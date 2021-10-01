Volleyball roundup: Surging Red Oak stays in contention

Daily Light report

CORSICANA — The Red Oak Lady Hawks are jelling at the right time and appear to be in solid contention for a playoff berth out of District 14-5A, if not the district championship.

Kennedy Washington led the way with 10 kills and Gracie Lee added nine kills as the Lady Hawks overwhelmed Corsicana on the road Tuesday night, sweeping the match, 25-9, 25-7, 25-10.

Chloe Munoz served six aces and Kendall Aitken five for Red Oak (14-19, 4-1), who had 19 total aces as a team. Lee added three blocks, Mizani McKeller eight digs, Makinzie Taplin 18 assists and Alayna Ryan-Guerrero 10 assists.

The Lady Hawks were scheduled to host Waco University on Friday evening. They will begin the second half of the district schedule at home against Cleburne on Tuesday beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Midlothian def. Cleburne 3-0

The Class 5A No. 18-ranked Midlothian Lady Panthers stayed unbeaten in District 14-5A play with a straight-set sweep of Cleburne, 25-13, 25-21, 25-13.

The Lady Panthers (26-7, 5-0) were scheduled to travel to Joshua on Friday for a showdown to determine who ends the first half of district in the driver’s seat. They will host Ennis on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Heritage def. Frisco Emerson 3-1

McKINNEY — Upstart Frisco Emerson proved to be a tough nut to crack, but the Heritage Jaguars overcame a second-set loss and went on to win in four sets, 25-12, 20-25, 25-12, 25-16, on Tuesday night in non-district action for their 20th match win of the year.

Grace Sweeney racked up an impressive 23 kills in the match, while Sydney Dickson finished with eight kills, Kensey Clifton had seven kills and 23 assists, and Emilee Casey added six kills, 22 digs and seven aces. Rhali Adams finished with 11 digs and Allie Schmidt had six kills, two blocks, 17 assists and 10 digs.

The Jags (20-18, 4-1) were scheduled to return to District 11-4A play on Friday at home against Hillsboro. They will travel to Alvarado on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. first serve.

Maypearl def. Hampton Prep 3-0

MAYPEARL — The Lady Panthers coasted to a District 9-3A victory on Tuesday as they hammered Dallas Hampton Prep, 25-3, 25-9, 25-3.

Victoria Southerland had seven kills, but the eye-popping stat of the night was 25 service aces by Lady Panther junior Courtney Spear to go along with seven assists. Addison Allen had five digs and Lauren Pieper chipped in with nine assists and five aces.

Maypearl (20-13, 6-1) was scheduled to host Dallas Gateway Charter on Friday evening. They will travel to Life Oak Cliff on Tuesday for a 5 p.m. start.

OCS def. First Baptist 3-1

DALLAS — The three-time TAPPS Class 2A state champion Lady Eagles overcame a first-set loss against Dallas First Baptist on Tuesday night to take a 25-27, 25-19, 25-12, 25-19 non-district victory.

Freshman Sophie Henry led the way with 21 kills and six blocks for OCS (22-7-2), and London Upchurch had 38 assists, seven aces and 13 digs. Gabi Noice added 24 digs and Jadyn White 19 digs.

The Lady Eagles traveled to Longview Trinity on Thursday night. They will step up into the upper echelon of TAPPS volleyball on Tuesday when they will travel to Fort Worth Nolan Catholic at 6 p.m.