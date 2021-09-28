Lady Indians take care of Lake Ridge

Daily Light report

The Waxahachie Lady Indians are close to making the turn in the District 11-6A volleyball schedule and are in very favorable position to finish in the top four and challenge for the championship.

The Lady Indians took control of Friday evening’s district match from the start and overpowered Mansfield Lake Ridge at Mike Turner Gymnasium, winning in straight sets, 25-12, 25-18, 25-9.

The win puts the Lady Indians at 5-1 in district play and 25-13 overall, with an important match scheduled for Tuesday night at first-place Mansfield High.

Amber Morgan had 10 kills for WHS, while Mia Sanchez added six kills. Rylee Robinson finished with 16 digs, Abby Fuller served three aces and Brooklyn Baskin added two aces.

The Lady Indians jumped to an early lead in the opening set as back-to-back Sanchez finishes made it 10-4, and Tionna Owens later added a block to send WHS on its way. The second set was tighter, but the team used gritty digs by Jh’Kyah Head and Savannah Johnson to hold back the Lady Eagles and Morgan’s kill at 13-all put the Lady Indians on top to stay.

Following Tuesday’s road match, the Lady Indians will begin the second half of district play on Friday at 5:30 p.m. at DeSoto, which was ranked in the state earlier and is still receiving a mention in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 6A state volleyball poll, as are the Lady Indians and Mansfield.