Volleyball roundup: Lady Hawks sweep Ennis at home

Daily Light report

RED OAK — After a difficult non-district schedule to break in a new lineup, the Red Oak Lady Hawks are beginning to hit their stride as a volleyball team.

The Lady Hawks improved to 3-1 in District 14-5A play on Tuesday with a three-set sweep over visiting Ennis, 25-19, 25-13, 25-18.

Junior Gracie Lee continued her strong play at the net, leading the team with a dozen kills. Sophomore Kennedy Washington added nine kills and four blocks and Kendall Aitken contributed a team-high 16 assists in the easy victory.

Alayna Ryan-Guerrero had 12 assists and 10 digs, Chloe Munoz chipped in with nine digs, Grace Francis added eight digs and Larian Johnson finished with three blocks for Red Oak.

The Lady Hawks (13-19 overall) enjoyed an open date on Friday and will travel to Corsicana on Tuesday for a 6:30 p.m. first serve.

MHS def. Waco U 3-0

WACO — The Class 5A No. 16 Lady Panthers made the most of their trip down Interstate 35 on Tuesday as they handled Waco University, 25-14, 25-11, 25-13 to stay alone atop the District 14-5A standings.

Kenna Buchanan once again sparked MHS with 13 kills. Kennedy King added eight kills and five blocks, and Lauren Safrit had seven kills, 18 digs and four service aces. Jenna McMichael had 15 digs and three aces, and Karli Rector dished out 30 assists in the victory.

The Lady Panthers (25-7, 4-0) were scheduled to host Cleburne on Friday evening. They draw the district open date on Tuesday and will travel to Joshua next Friday for what should be a challenging match.

HHS def. Life 3-0

The Midlothian Heritage Jaguars invaded the Gingerbread City on Tuesday night and came away with a 25-18, 25-12, 25-9 victory over the Lady Mustangs in District 11-4A play to finally reach the .500 mark after a brutal pre-district schedule.

Sophomore Grace Sweeney had 13 kills to lead the way. Emilee Casey added six kills, Allie Schmidt 15 assists and 10 digs, and Kensey Clifton 10 digs for the Jags (18-18, 3-1).

HHS was scheduled to host winless district mate Venus on Friday. The Jags have the district bye on Tuesday night and will travel to McKinney to take on brand-new school Frisco Emerson for a non-district match that same evening at 5 p.m.

Grandview def. Maypearl 3-0

MAYPEARL — after a 4-0 district start, the Lady Panthers saw Grandview take the District 9-3A driver’s seat on Tuesday evening with a 25-23, 25-18, 25-17 win.

Shelby Martin had 18 digs and Olivia Bauerschlag added a dozen kills for the visiting Lady Zebras, who received a mention in the latest Texas Girls Association Class 3A state volleyball poll. Sophomore Makenzi Williamson added 36 assists. Maypearl’s statistics were not available.

Maypearl (18-13, 4-1) was scheduled to host Dallas A+ Academy on Friday. The Lady Panthers will host Dallas Hampton Prep on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Italy def. Avalon 3-1

ITALY — The Lady Gladiators were knocked for an opening-set loss under the home dome, but bounced back for a 24-26, 25-13, 25-20, 25-17 District 15-2A win over south county rival Avalon on Tuesday.

Cadence Hopgood finished with 15 kills, Keri Scott added 10 kills and 26 digs, and Brooklyn Steinmetz had 38 assists for Italy (11-3, 4-0), which received a mention in the latest TGCA state poll. Sadie Hinz had six blocks, and Courtney Saich chipped in with four blocks.

The Lady Glads were scheduled to host Morgan on Friday and will host rival Rio Vista on Tuesday.